Canadian filmmakers launch ‘Greetings from Isolation’ series of shorts

A group of Canadian filmmakers is creating a series of videos about the experience of isolation under COVID-19.

“Greetings from Isolation” is a collection of short films being released online at

Veteran film programmer Stacey Donen created the project, which will include new and original works filmed while living in isolation.

So far 45 filmmakers have signed on to the initiative, including Anita Doron, John Greyson, Richard Fung, Igor Drljaca, Sadaf Foroughi, Ann Marie Fleming, Nadia Litz, and Andre Turpin.