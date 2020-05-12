Expect private appointments, self checkouts and daily sanitizing: It won’t be ‘business as usual’ when Toronto stores reopen

For clothing store Kotn, getting things right is more important than reopening right away. Retail manager Sonia Fujikawa says the company plans to start offering curbside pickup in June and go from there.

When it comes to opening their brick-and-mortar stores, she says they’re considering offering private appointments only, and are assessing the best way to clean not just the store, but the garments people try on or return.

“Whatever’s going to be the safest option, that’s the direction we’re going to take it,” she said.

At Holt Renfrew, employees are busy preparing to reopen. According to a May 11 press release, the company is planning to reopen in various provinces: Calgary on May 14, Vancouver on May 19 and Montreal on May 25, pending government approval.

In the meantime, stores are undergoing a deep clean, and the company will enforce daily sanitizing of all surfaces. Employees will wear gloves and masks, and hand sanitizing stations as well as gloves and masks will be available to customers.

For businesses where close contact is inevitable, even more precautions must be taken.

Robert Weir is a makeup artist and hairstylist in Toronto. He works out of a salon but also on sets for print and video shoots, sometimes travelling internationally for work.

During the business lockdown, he’s been preparing for what his work will look like when he is allowed to start working again.

For one, Weir thinks he’ll be on sets before he’s working out of the salon. A photo shoot can be done with five people, but a salon is a bit busier — and besides, what events will people have to prepare for?

“I expect a slow start,” he said.

For both types of work, Weir has had to rethink his gear.

“I have never ordered more disposable makeup products,” he said with a laugh — as well as protective equipment like masks and gloves. In fact, he had to get a new bag just to accommodate all the things he’ll have to bring to shoots.

Wedding parties will be much smaller, he said, likely pared down to just close family. And he’ll have to take much more time between clients as every piece of equipment and furniture, from the capes to the sinks, is thoroughly cleaned.

“It won’t be business as usual.”

Rosa Saba is a Calgary-based reporter for the Star. Follow her on Twitter: @rosajsaba