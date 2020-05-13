Tory wants to let some Toronto restaurants expand patios; Students can apply for financial aid on Friday

The province also said 1,018 patients are now hospitalized with COVID-19, including 189 in intensive care, of whom 144 are on a ventilator — numbers that have fluctuated but remained largely flat in recent weeks. The province also says nearly 16,000 patients who have tested positive for the coronavirus have now recovered from the disease — nearly three-quarters of the total infected.

The province says its data is accurate to 4 p.m. the previous day. The province also cautions its latest count of total deaths — 1,765 — may be incomplete or out of date due to delays in the reporting system, saying that in the event of a discrepancy, “data reported by (the health units) should be considered the most up to date.”

The Star’s count includes some patients reported as “probable” COVID-19 cases, meaning they have symptoms and contacts or travel history that indicate they very likely have the disease, but have not yet received a positive lab test.

11:43 a.m.: Justin Trudeau says it’s still too early for Canada to confront the challenges that will come with reopening the shared border with the United States.

The prime minister says with the ban still in effect for another week, he’s not ready to announce an extension just yet.

A source familiar with the ongoing discussions between the two countries tells The Canadian Press that Canada has requested another 30-day extension to the current ban on non-essential travel.

The source, who isn’t authorized to share details of the talks publicly, says it will likely be several days before the U.S. formally agrees to the request to extend the arrangement to June 21.

Trudeau has said that with regions on both sides of the border slowly returning to life, Canada will need to deploy additional resources to deal with a likely increase in arrivals from the U.S., regardless of the status of the travel ban.

Dr. Theresa Tam, Canada’s chief public health officer, says Canada will need to proceed with “extreme caution” when the time comes to ease the restrictions, given the severity of the outbreak south of the border.

11:20 a.m.: Students and recent graduates will be able to apply for financial relief from the federal government on Friday.

The Canada Emergency Student Benefit will provide students $1,250 per month for up to four months, with an extra $750 for students with disabilities or dependents.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says students should preemptively create an account with the Canada Revenue Agency.

11:15 a.m.: Ontario public health units are reporting 343 new cases over the last 24 hours, a 1.6 per cent jump to 22,317 cases overall. There were 61 more deaths in the same time period for a total of 1,840, according to the Star’s count.

11 a.m.: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to address reporters at his daily briefing. A livestream of his news conference will be available at thestar.com

10:57 a.m.: There were 15,137 tests completed in Ontario on Tuesday — with almost 13,400 still under investigation.

The government has pledged to do 16,000 tests per day by now, moving toward 20,000.

10:30 a.m.: Mayor John Tory wants to let restaurants expand patios into some Toronto streets once the province lets eateries resume dine-in service.

Tory on Wednesday told the Star that expanded patios in select areas, similar to what the city allowed with the King Street pilot project, could allow physical distancing and help restaurateurs financially hurt by COVID-19.

“I think not only could this provide us with a source of more enjoyment this summer, after all we have been through this winter and spring, but also I think that it could be a lifeline for some of the restaurants,” Tory said.

The mayor has asked city transportation services to identify possible locations. He expects to have news for Torontonians “fairly soon.”

“I think we can sweep away some of the red tape and get this done as a way of making the city friendly for everybody but also our friends in the restaurant business,” Tory said.

He also wants to re-open dog off-leash enclosures in city parks, with physical distancing requirements for the pet owners, once a provincial closure order is rescinded.

Tory has asked recreation staff to have the city’s five golf courses ready to open quickly after the province allows courses to operate.

But the mayor told CP24 he expects all golfers will have to follow rules to prevent spread of the virus, including not riding in carts with non-household members and not touching items such as sand trap rakes.

9:42 a.m.: Ontario’s Health Minister says the province is going to better monitor children after reports of a rare inflammatory illness in kids diagnosed with COVID-19.

Christine Elliott says the province’s case definition of COVID-19 will now include multisystem inflammatory vasculitis, which may appear in children.

She says that although the connection between this inflammatory illness and COVID-19 is not confirmed at this time, the province is taking immediate action “to protect Ontario’s children.”

Elliott says recent data in the country indicates the majority of COVID-19 infections in children are mild and do not require hospitalization.

Some of the symptoms of multisystem inflammatory vasculitis include persistent fever, abdominal pain, gastrointestinal symptoms, including nausea, vomiting and diarrhea, as well as rash.

She says parents should contact their health care providers immediately if their children are having these symptoms.

Read the story from the Star’s Rob Ferguson.

9 a.m.: Statistics Canada has released data showing there were more deaths in nine provinces and territories in the first three months of this year, compared to the same period in 2019.

Ontario — the second-hardest hit province by the COVID-19 pandemic — is excluded from the data released Wednesday.

The federal agency found “notable variations” in the number of deaths that occurred weekly in all jurisdictions — but noted that some variations are expected year over year.

Read the story from the Star’s Jenna Moon and Mary Ormsby.

8:10 a.m.: A new emergency order allows the Ontario government the control the management of long-term care homes hardest hit by COVID-19.

Premier Doug Ford says the move will help ensure the spread of the virus in care homes is contained.

The order allows the province to step in if a facility has a high number of infections or deaths, or if it’s facing a staffing shortage.

The province says the appointed manager could be any person, including a corporation or hospital.

Last week, the government asked facilities with outbreaks to come up with a plan to stabilize the virus’s spread within their walls.

More than 1,200 long-term care residents have died of COVID-19 in the province, and 180 homes have outbreaks of the virus.

The Star’s Robert Benzie has the story.

7:03 a.m.: The players at French rugby club Toulouse have offered to take a pay cut amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The players at the 20-time French champions say they told club president Bernard Lemaitre they are willing to accept “a significant decrease” in earnings. They did not give any figures regarding the amount of the proposed decrease.

The French league was cancelled after the government called it off late last month. The semifinals of the Top 14 league will not be played.

6:30 a.m. Princess Cruises has scrapped its 2020 summer season because of closed ports and disrupted air travel related to the global coronavirus pandemic, a recent company announcement said. Summer sailings to Alaska and the Caribbean as well as remaining European, trans-Atlantic and Canada/New England itineraries have been canceled.

The Santa Clarita, Calif.-based cruise line in April had canceled Alaska Gulf cruise and land tours, but had hoped to operate round-trip sailings from Seattle to Alaska when cruise operations in the U.S. resume. Now those plans have been scuttled.

Cruises from Japan, Taiwan and Australia as well as cruises to Hawaii and French Polynesia through November also are canceled. However, the company’s L.A.-to-Mexico itineraries are expected to start in October.

6:05 a.m.: The U.K. government warned Wednesday of a “significant” recession after official figures showed the economy shrank two per cent in the first quarter of the year even though it included just one week of the coronavirus lockdown.

The Office of National Statistics found that the slump was getting deeper as the quarter came to an end, with output down by 5.8 per cent in March alone, the month when curbs on everyday life started being put in place by the British government. Prime Minister Boris Johnson put the U.K. into full lockdown on March 23, days after closing pubs and restaurants and schools.

The March figure illustrates the scale of the coronavirus slump to come, with the Bank of England, for example, warning of the biggest annual slump since 1706.

5:24 a.m.: China reported seven new cases Wednesday, six of them in the northeastern province of Jilin where authorities have raised alert levels and suspended rail connections to a county where a cluster of unknown origin has been growing. China has reported a total of 4,633 deaths among 82,926 cases. Authorities are preparing to test all 11 million residents for the virus in Wuhan, the city where the pandemic began late last year.

5 a.m.: As Indians await details of a huge coronavirus relief package Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced to jump-start the economy, the virus outbreak in the financial capital of Mumbai and elsewhere in Maharashtra state is starting to overwhelm hospitals and slums, complicating any economic recovery plan.

About a third of India’s 71,865 confirmed virus cases, and nearly 40 per cent of its 2,415 deaths, have been reported in Maharashtra, the coastal state in the centre of the country that is home to Bollywood, a huge agriculture industry and India’s largest stock market. The Sensex has sunk about 25 per cent from its year-to-date high in January.

4:45 a.m.: South Korea has no immediate plans to return to strict social distancing rules after a spike in cases.

Vice Health Minister Kim Gang-lip told reporters the government needs more time to analyze details of recent outbreaks before determining whether to change the guidelines. Daily cases had dropped into single digits before spiking to around 30 each day recently. Nightclubs in a Seoul entertainment district were linked to many of the new infections. Clubs in the Seoul area closed again after the outbreak, and the reopening of schools has been delayed.

4:40 a.m.: New Zealand reported zero new cases of the coronavirus on Wednesday, the second day in a row without any new cases and the fourth day since early last week.

Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield said it was encouraging news as the country prepares to ease many of its lockdown restrictions from midnight. Most businesses, including malls, retail stores and sit-down restaurants, will be able to reopen. Social distancing rules will remain in place and gatherings will be limited to 10 people.

4 a.m.: The federal government will disclose details today of nearly $1 billion in emergency aid to be doled out to small businesses through its six regional economic development agencies.

The government announced several weeks ago the creation of a new Regional Relief and Recovery Fund but did not reveal much in the way of detail, apart from the overall amount of $962 million.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Economic Development Minister Melanie Joly are expected to fill in some of the blanks today, including how much money each of the six regional agencies — for the West, North, Atlantic, Quebec and northern and southern Ontario — are to receive and what each plans to do with it.

Tuesday 11:04 p.m.: A registered nurse who worked at a London, Ont. long-term-care home has died of COVID-19.

The Ontario Nurses’ Association said Tuesday night that Brian Beattie worked at Kensington Village.

“I am devastated at the loss of Brian, who was a dedicated RN,” says ONA President Vicki McKenna, RN. “ONA sends our deepest condolences to Brian’s family, friends and his colleagues.”

“This is a tragedy for all of us. Brian was a well-liked and respected registered nurse. He was the definition of dedication, and he considered his colleagues and residents to be his ‘other family.’ He loved the work he did, and he also advocated for his colleagues to have personal protective equipment to keep both them and the residents safe. He will be deeply missed by his colleagues and the residents he cared for.”

Tuesday 9:50 p.m.: British Columbia is moving toward easing COVID-19 restrictions, but movie stars, hockey players and cruise line operators won’t be getting special passes around the province’s self isolation and port access rules.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said Tuesday she misses watching hockey games, but if the National Hockey League chooses Vancouver as one of its sites to reopen the season, players and team officials arriving from outside Canada must self-isolate for 14 days.

“I’m not going to compromise safety for any organization, whether it’s the NHL or anything else, as much as I love hockey,” she said at a news conference.

9:49 p.m.: Health Canada says it has authorized the first COVID-19 serological test for use in the country to detect antibodies specific to the virus.

DiaSorin, an Italian multinational biotechnology company, had developed the LIAISON test that was also recently approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

In a statement Tuesday, Health Canada says it will be used in Canadian laboratories to detect COVID-19 antibodies and help contribute to a better understanding of whether people who have been infected are immune to the virus.

Health Canada says further research will also help understand the relationship between positive antibody tests and protection against reinfection.

The Canadian agency says at least one million Canadian blood samples will be collected and tested over the next two years to track the virus in the general population and in specific groups at greater risk of having been infected, including health-care workers and seniors.

It says the testing will help inform public health decisions to protect the health of Canadians.

“Health Canada will continue to focus on the health and safety of Canadians while expediting supply of safe and effective health products related to COVID-19,” the statement says.

Read more of Tuesday’s coverage here.