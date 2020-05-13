Hamilton’s COVID death rate among lowest in Ontario

“Each year, we do a lot of work with long-term care especially around influenza and (gastrointestinal) outbreaks,” said Sider. “We work on preparation, we work on early detection, we work on getting the facilities really geared up to put in place outbreak control measures.

“Many of those features also are of direct benefit to detection, response and prevention of COVID,” Sider said. “Maybe because of a lot of the previous work and the relationships and the respect and credibility, we’re just able to get on top of it.”

Hamilton has one of the province’s lowest rates of COVID cases involving long-term care residents.

Ironically, Sider doesn’t think death rates are connected to hospital system performance. There are no treatments for COVID-19 other than providing critical-care support and “lots of hospitals can do that,” he noted.

“Look at Toronto, which is even more richly endowed with teaching hospitals and capacity,” Sider said, yet it has a COVID mortality rate four times higher than Hamilton.

Nonetheless, Hamilton’s rate of COVID patients who have had to be placed in an intensive care unit is also low. Around two per cent of the city’s COVID cases have been placed in an ICU, compared to six per cent in Waterloo Region, 3.5 per cent in Toronto and 3.4 per cent in Niagara.

What makes Hamilton’s low death rate all the more remarkable is that the city has the highest median age of Canada’s 10 largest municipalities.

About 100,000 people — nearly one in five — in Hamilton is 65 or older, and older people are most at risk for serious complications from COVID-19.

What’s also noteworthy is that Hamilton is a city of great inequalities, between the richer suburban communities and the inner city core, which struggles with high rates of poverty.

“If you’re going to go with the wealth is health hypothesis, then how do you explain this?” Sider said. “It seems like the inverse is happening here.”