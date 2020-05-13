Here’s why you might be seeing more coyotes — and rats — this spring in Hamilton

“So, she will be a little more aggressive and a little more bold,” said Murrell.

Lesley Sampson, founding executive director of Coyote Watch Canada, said these new sightings may not mean more coyotes are out and about. But with more people homebound, she said they may just be seeing a family that has gone unnoticed.

“They’re very well adapted, in spite of what we do,” said Sampson.

By the end of May, both Sampson and Murrell said sightings will likely increase further, with pups leaving the den as their parents slowly wean them.

When that does happen, they reiterated the importance of residents keeping their dogs on-leash on trails, in large spaces, as well as the backyard as spring goes on. Leashes will also help coyotes and other wildlife “adjust” to people coming back into the spaces as the weather warms up, said Sampson.

A coyote won’t typically go after a human, but a small dog could be attacked.

So far this year, Murrell said public health officials have received two reports of interactions with coyotes.

Rodent proofing

Murrell said if residents are noticing coyotes in their neighbourhood and have a compounding rodent problem, they should take precautions to “proofing” their yards.

This could include cleaning up a wood pile and installing bait boxes. But that may not work with a plentiful supply of food still at their tiny claw tips, she added.

“As long as someone is providing the food, water and habitat, they’ll take up residency,” said Murrell.

Murrell said rats may have moved on from restaurants operating at a takeout capacity, but due to the pandemic, they may never know. She said officials have received only 27 complaints this year — a number likely impacted by the state of emergency declared on March 17.

Rodents may also be hanging around restaurants that are completely closed, but still have dry goods inside or a dumpster that wasn’t emptied, she added.

“There could be rodents that have infiltrated the facility and taken up residence,” said Murrell.

**CLARIFICATION: This article has been edited to make it clear that while coyote attacks on humans are uncommon, they have been documented.