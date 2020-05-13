Statistics Canada releases vital death rate stats for 9 provinces and territories, Ontario excluded

Statistics Canada released data Wednesday showing excess deaths in nine provinces and territories.

Notably, Ontario — the second-hardest hit province by the COVID-19 pandemic — is excluded from the data set.

The data compares deaths in the first three months of 2020 against the same period in 2019. The federal agency has found “notable variations” in the number of deaths that occurred weekly in all jurisdictions — but noted that some variations are expected year over year.

The data comes with several caveats — namely, that the data is provisional and therefore subject to change. Additionally, Statistics Canada says information about deaths in Ontario and New Brunswick is received more than 60 days following the death. Since this data is incomplete, it has been suppressed from the dataset.

Alberta is the only jurisdiction in the released data where excess deaths occurred in more than three quarters of the weeks used for this comparison. Six provinces saw decreases in deaths, with Prince Edward Island and the Northwest Territories seeing small numbers of excess deaths, Statistics Canada said.

The agency has also said the information will be updated monthly with new weeks of data, as they become available.

It’s unusual for Statistics Canada to provide interim mortality data. Historically, there is a reporting lag after a calendar year when all provinces and territories submit death counts to the federal agency tasked with collecting, then publishing the data. For instance, it may take up to a year in Ontario to register a death, meaning a death that occurred in May 2019 can still be registered this month.

Statistics Canada’s most recent official death tallies are from 2018.

Wednesday’s Statistics Canada report comes just days after Ontario refused to publicly release the province’s mortality rates for all causes of deaths — including those from COVID-19 — for the first quarters of 2019 and 2020.

Last week, the Star began tracking down death statistics from every province and territory in an effort to capture the national death tolls over the early months of both years. All agreed to provide the information, except Ontario, the second-hardest hit province with virus-related deaths behind Quebec.