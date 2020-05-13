Ontario adds inflammatory illness in kids to COVID-19 definition

TORONTO — Ontario's Health Minister says the province is going to better monitor children after reports of a rare inflammatory illness in kids diagnosed with COVID-19.

Christine Elliott says the province's case definition of COVID-19 will now include multisystem inflammatory vasculitis, which may appear in children.

She says that although the connection between this inflammatory illness and COVID-19 is not confirmed at this time, the province is taking immediate action "to protect Ontario's children."

Elliott says recent data in the country indicates the majority of COVID-19 infections in children are mild and do not require hospitalization.