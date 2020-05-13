Hamilton police reveal name of newest mounted unit horse: Argyll

After more than 4,000 entries suggesting nearly 1,200 unique names, Hamilton police have chosen the name for their newest mounted unit horse — Argyll.

The five-year-old Percheron cross will join Griffin, Lincoln, MacNab, RHLI and Barron, who will retire later this year.

Police had asked the community to suggest a new name with the criteria that it reflect the police service vision, mission and values, have significance to the Hamilton community, have a connection to local military heritage or be named after a former Hamilton police officer.

In a video shared by Hamilton police, Chief Eric Girt welcomes the newest member of the police service.

The mounted unit is used for everything from crowd control to missing person searches. It was established in Hamilton in 2010.

Argyll is named after the Argyll and Sutherland Highlanders of Canada (Princess Louise’s), established in 1903. Police said the name is meant to honour the close connection between the police service and the local military regiment.

The Argyll and Sutherland Highlanders are honoured by the name choice, said Capt. Mike Wonnacott.

“This is a great example of the institutional fraternity between the Canadian Armed Forces and the local emergency services and we’ve had a very excellent relationship with Hamilton Police Service for years and years and years now.”

Sgt. Denise Leonard, of the mounted patrol unit, said she’s never met another horse who likes to work like Argyll, describing how even on his day off he’d be looking in her window wanting to work.