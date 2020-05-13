Women’s golf starts up in South Korea — without fans

SEOUL, KOREA, REPUBLIC OF—The South Korean women’s golf tour is starting up again with the KLPGA Championship opening on Thursday, an event that will be played without fans on the course.

Women’s golf in South Korea joins Korea’s professional baseball and soccer leagues, which have already restarted in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

“The priority is the safety of the players, tournament officials and golf fans and (the event) will be broadcast,” organizers said in a statement.

The tournament at the Lakewood Country Club located east of the capital Seoul was originally schedule for April 30 through May 3.