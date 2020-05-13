Uncertainty reason for no budget yet: PM

The $962 million regional relief fund will also in some cases help non-profit groups that offer unique financing that entrepreneurs can't get from traditional lenders.

Perrin Beatty, president of the Canadian Chamber of Commerce, said in a statement the money will provide "desperately needed help" to small- and medium-sized businesses that have fallen through the cracks of federal aid programs.

"As we enter the third month of economic lockdown, many businesses that have not qualified for support urgently need help now. Unfortunately, for some it's too late," he said.

The most recent federal figures on a new wage subsidy program show the government has paid $3.36 billion in a few days to 123,642 companies, helping to cover payroll costs for almost 1.7 million employees.

About 95 per cent of the applications to the $73-billion program have been for $100,000 or more in help.

The Liberals have promised to extend the program beyond its June 6 end date.

Trudeau also said Wednesday that students will be able to begin applying Friday for a new emergency benefit that is part of a $9 billion package to catch students who haven't qualified for the $35-billion Canada Emergency Response Benefit.

The CERB has so far paid out $30.5 billion in benefits to over 7.8 million people, based on the most recently published federal figures.

The Opposition Conservatives have been pressing the Liberals about potential fraud in the program. The government has said that anyone wrongly receiving payments will be dealt with at tax time next year.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 13, 2020.

By Jordan Press, The Canadian Press