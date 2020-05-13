Alberta set to let pubs, restaurants and barbershops open — but Calgary, Brooks will go slower

Restaurants, cafes, pubs and bars can open with 50 per cent of their capacity for seating. Places of worship can reopen their doors, including for funerals with strict guidelines.

Businesses aren’t being mandated to reopen this week and can remain closed, should they so choose.

Post-secondary schools will also have more options for delivering courses in person and online.

“I know that for some folks, this will feel like we’re moving too fast, and for others, will feel like we’re moving too slowly,” Kenney said.

“I want to assure all Albertans that at every single step, these decisions are being informed and guided by data.”

Stage 2, which would see more relaxed rules, could begin by June 19, but the province says it will closely monitor data and the advice of public health officials. Stage 2 would see movie theatres reopen and larger gatherings permitted. Schools could potentially reopen as well, but not for the semester that was ending before this summer.

Gyms, nightclubs, recreation centres and arenas would remain closed in Stage 2.

“Government can provide rules and guidance,” said Kenney. “But at the end of the day, it’s the responsibility of each and every one of us to protect ourselves, our families and the wider community.”

Kenney urged people to monitor for symptoms and still follow public health guidelines even while some restrictions are being lifted.

Earlier this month, some non-urgent surgeries got the go-ahead and some health-care workers, such as dentists, physiotherapists, social workers and occupational therapists, were allowed to resume services under strict guidelines.

While the province gets set to open up, the chief medical officer of health, meanwhile, identified a new outbreak Wednesday. Dr. Deena Hinshaw confirmed five COVID-19 cases at the Horizon oilsands work camp in northern Alberta, along with 62 new cases identified provincewide since her update 24 hours earlier.

Hinshaw thanked Albertans for helping to stem the tide of the pandemic since March.

“While our journey is far from over, I hope we can take a moment today to recognize what we have collectively achieved,” she said.

“By following public health guidance, practising physical distancing, washing our hands regularly and staying home when sick, every single one of us has helped to save lives.”

Kieran Leavitt is an Edmonton-based reporter covering provincial affairs for the Star. Follow him on Twitter: @kieranleavitt