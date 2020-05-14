Ford to provide more details on the first stage of Ontario’s reopening plan; Japan easing emergency; Wuhan starts new program to test all 11 million people in the city in just 10 days

5:35 a.m.: Burundi is kicking out the World Health Organization’s top official in the country just days before the presidential election and after the WHO raised concerns about crowded political rallies.

A foreign ministry letter seen by The Associated Press says the WHO representative to Burundi, Walter Kazadi Mulombo, has been declared persona non grata and must leave the East African nation by Friday. The letter gives no explanation for the expulsions.

The day that election campaigning in Burundi began late last month, images circulated online of crowded political rallies with President Pierre Nkurunziza in attendance. The head of the WHO Africa region messaged the head of the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention about it, the Africa CDC chief has said.

5:25 a.m.: Dental practices around France are cautiously reopening and accepting appointments after the government eased restrictions on some businesses, services and public activity.

5:15 a.m.: Some residential compounds in Wuhan have begun testing inhabitants for the coronavirus as a program to test everyone in the Chinese city of 11 million people in 10 days got underway.

One compound in the city’s Qiaokou district said several hundred people had been tested since Wednesday. Another compound in the same district said Thursday it was registering residents before starting. The city ordered local communities to test everyone after six new cases surfaced last weekend, the first infections there in more than a month.

5:05 a.m.: A strong typhoon roared toward the eastern Philippines as authorities worked to evacuate tens of thousands of people safely during the virus lockdown.

The typhoon is expected to slam ashore later Thursday. The lockdown to fight the coronavirus requires people to stay home and prohibits all kinds of gatherings that can set off infections. Governors say social distancing will be nearly impossible for residents who must flee to emergency shelters. Some shelters are now quarantine facilities, and they may have to be turned back into storm shelters.

5 a.m.: A U.S. immunologist who says he lost his government job because he warned the Trump administration to prepare for the coronavirus pandemic isn’t backing off his bleak forecast.

Dr. Rick Bright is preparing to tell Congress that America faces the “darkest winter in modern history” unless its leaders act decisively to prevent a rebound of the coronavirus.

Bright is set to appear today before the House Energy and Commerce Committee.

In prepared testimony, Bright says failing to develop a national co-ordinated response, based in science, could mean the pandemic will get far worse and cause unprecedented illness and fatalities.

4:16 a.m.: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Environment Minister Jonathan Wilkinson are expected to announce today plans to soon begin a phased-in opening of federal parks and historic sites across the country.

Since the deadly virus that causes COVID-19 sent the country into lockdown in mid-March, all national parks and historic sites have been closed, with visitor services and all motor vehicle access suspended.

The plan involves some 38 parks and 171 historic sites, including lighthouses, forts, canals and monuments, that are administered by Parks Canada.

However, none of them are expected to be open in time for the coming long weekend.

4 a.m.: Premier Doug Ford is expected to provide more details today on the first stage of Ontario’s reopening plan.

Earlier this week, Ford teased “good news” would be coming, saying the people of the province have followed pandemic protocols.

He said the plan will include reopening more low-risk workplaces, seasonal businesses and essential services.

Stage 1 in the province’s reopening framework also includes allowing more people to gather at certain events such as funerals.

It would also permit hospitals to resume some non-urgent surgeries.

12:50 a.m.: The federal government says it is contributing $2.3 million in funding to support a response plan in northern Saskatchewan dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak in the region.

Indigenous Services Canada says in a news release Wednesday night that the money will go to the North West Saskatchewan Pandemic Response Plan, which includes First Nation, Metis, municipal, provincial and federal officials.

The government of Saskatchewan says 149 out of the 186 active cases are in the northern part of the province.

It has said the virus was brought in via travel from an oilsands work camp in northern Alberta.

Wednesday 10:50 p.m.: One of Corey Hart’s most resilient hit singles, “Never Surrender,” is getting a makeover by the singer, who’s been inspired by people’s unwavering strength during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Montreal-born performer says he’s written and recorded an updated version of the track from his 1985 album “Boy in the Box,” and plans to debut a music video for it later this month.

“Never Surrender (Angels) 2020” takes a cue from the original, but Hart says it incorporates a new melody and lyrics that reflect his perspective as a songwriter today.

“Since the pandemic began, I’ve received so many heartfelt messages from people all over the world telling me how much ‘Never Surrender’ has meant to them during the journey of their lives, including into this new crucible we are all facing,” he said in a statement.

“It thus spurred me on to release a reworked single and video.”

Wednesday 10:15 p.m.: Ontario’s regional health units are reporting another 362 COVID-19 cases with a total of 32 deaths since Tuesday evening, according to the Star’s latest count.

As of 7 p.m. Wednesday, the Star has counted a total of 22,648 confirmed or probable cases of COVID-19, including 1,870 deaths.

The daily total in both cases and deaths was down from recent trends, and the low 1.6 per cent jump in cases over 24 hours marked the fifth straight day of below-2-per-cent growth.

The rate of new infections is down sharply from the rapid growth seen in March. In that month, the province saw cases jump by nearly 19 per cent per day on average, a rate that doubled Ontario’s case count about every four days. In April, that rate fell to 6.5 per cent, doubling the case count every 11 days. So far in May, cases have grown by two per cent a day, a rate, if sustained, that would double the cases every 35 days.

The below-average daily jump in new cases Wednesday came after testing numbers rebounded slightly from a weekend slowdown. In the morning, the province reported it had completed 15,137 COVID-19 tests on Tuesday, up about 3,000 from the day prior, still well off the nearly 20,000 tests reported Friday and short of the province’s target of 16,000 a day.

In the Star’s tracking, days with larger numbers of new reported cases have tended to follow increases in testing.

Read more of Wednesday’s coverage here.