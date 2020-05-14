Premier Doug Ford set to reopen more of Ontario’s economy

“But the government must also maintain a focus on Ontario’s long-term economic recovery,” the academics continue.

“Balancing the budget by 2023-24 is now highly improbable. That is understandable, given the circumstances,” they write.

“But the province had been subject to credit downgrades and growing concerns about its fiscal sustainability prior to the crisis. It will be important therefore that the government move deliberately to restore fiscally sound processes and benchmarks regarding provincial spending in order to stabilize its budget and control the growth in the province’s debt-to-GDP ratio.”

Indeed, the province’s independent financial accountability office warned Monday that Ontario’s projected $20.5 billion deficit for 2020-21 could double to $41 billion as the province plunges into an economic recession.

Fagan, Speer, and Thomson urge a “comprehensive spending review” like the 2012 report by economist Don Drummond that former premier Dalton McGuinty commissioned for advice on curbing Ontario’s spending.

“Key sectors that should be targeted include health, education, and social services as well as capital project financing and business subsidies and assistance to the corporate sector,” they write.

The academics also propose changes as disparate as bolstering early childhood education by raising wages for “childcare providers to improve training and professional development” and streamlining regulations and the permitting process for new mining projects.

They also say Ontario needs to “establish a more nimble, demand-driven training system to support transitions for displaced workers.”

“One example is to address the well documented shortage of technical sales personnel by designing a training program for displaced mid-career sales workers in retail.”

The province’s unemployment rate has jumped from 5.5 per cent in February to 7.6 per cent in March to 11.3 per cent last month. With more than 1 million jobs lost in Ontario due to COVID-19, Ford and Labour Minister Monte McNaughton are aggressively seeking ways to get people back to work.

The academics also urge a “move to an at-rate benefit for social assistance that combines the current basic needs and shelter amounts into a single rate adjusted for household size.”

They add that’s “in order to improve the adequacy of the income security system for those not receiving maximum shelter benefits (such as people who are homeless).”

They also suggest expanding health benefits for low-income Ontarians. That would make it more attractive to work rather than remain on social assistance in order to receive benefits.

Robert Benzie is the Star’s Queen’s Park bureau chief and a reporter covering Ontario politics. Follow him on Twitter: @robertbenzie