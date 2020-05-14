Heavy rain on the way for Hamilton

Batten down the hatches, heavy rain is heading in.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the city of Hamilton, calling for significant rain Thursday afternoon and into the evening.

Heavy periods of rain are possible starting this afternoon with the national weather service calling for total rainfall amounts of 30 to 50 mm possible by Friday morning.

Some areas might see higher amounts with thunderstorms.

Special weather statements are issued to let people know that conditions are unusual and could cause concern.

This comes after a frosty start to spring and several advisories that halted gardners in their tracks as a cold air mass kept us at near freezing temperatures for much of May.

We are expected hit double digits Thursday with a high of 13 C. Tonight’s low will be 10 C.

Friday, you'll likely wake up to rain with cloudy periods later in the day. A high of 18 C is expected.

It’s hard to say how this Victoria Day long weekend is shaping up. As of Thursday, Saturday is looking sunny with an expected high of 18 C. There’s also a 60 per cent chance of showers. Low of 6 C.

Sunday, there is more possibility of showers with a day time high of 14 C and an expected low of 10 C.