Delayed return to normal for high-risk people

They should also take greater care to always wear a mask and gloves, he said, and stay two metres apart from others.

In his personal experience, Maharaj noted his immunocompromised patients have suffered from more fear, anxiety and stress than others during the pandemic.

Dr. Bhagirath Singh, director of the Centre for Human Immunology at the University of Western Ontario, also said that people at higher risk won't be able to experience some of the freedoms that others will have with loosened restrictions.

"From my perspective, people who are at risk have to maintain much more careful control over who they interact with, where they go," said Singh.

"It’s a challenge everybody is going to face, that people are taken care of if they have these kinds of conditions."

For Brandy Fulton in St. Catharines, Ont., choosing when to go back to normal will be a delicate decision.

Fulton has bronchial asthma, which already causes her problems with fluid in her lungs, and her mother has an autoimmune disorder. The two have avoided leaving the house and have had other family members run out for errands instead if absolutely necessary.

"It’s terrifying to think that I could have to go back to work and this is still going on," said Fulton, who works in the tourism industry.

If people are allowed to see their friends and family in the near future, Fulton says she'd decide who's appropriate to visit depending on how carefully they've been physically distancing.

"We’re going to try to be as smart as possible without letting our desire to see people we haven't seen in a really long time affect our decision," said Fulton, who's already gone months without seeing her boyfriend in another town.

While Gibbs and Fulton see a vaccine or treatment as the only way normal life can continue, Maharaj said there could be other ways to determine when immunocompromised people can feel safer being in public.

He said scientist are trying to understand when immunocompromised people will be able treat COVID-19 as they would the common flu, which poses a risk to that subset of the population every year.

A large part of the process will be ensuring that the spread of the disease is lowered to a level where each new case can be tracked back to a source.

In the meantime, Gibbs is still preparing to be alone in his cottage for a year, or however long it takes for a treatment to appear.

"If I go back to the city, I'm setting myself up for failure, because I'm a very extroverted person, and I know a lot of my friends are not taking this super seriously," he said.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 14, 2020.

By Salmaan Farooqui, The Canadian Press