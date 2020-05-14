Actor Jon Hamm says Canada needs a city called ‘Hammilton’ — as 'the Hammer' is his nickname

“Mad Men” star Jon Hamm thinks a Canadian city should be named “Hammilton” — after all, his nickname is “the Hammer.”

In a cheeky video posted to YouTube on Thursday, the actor gave a quarantine shout-out, sort of, to the City of Hamilton in a public service announcement video that saluted the most generous Canadian cities supporting their local restaurants through delivery services like Skip the Dishes.

Roughly one minute into the video, he mentions Hamilton, although with a spelling that matches his own name.

“Ever think about a city named ‘Hammilton?’” he said, with a highway sign pointed toward the city and a picture of the Skyway bridge in the background.