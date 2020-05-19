Waterdown cannabis store application in progress

An application for a new cannabis retail store in Waterdown is in progress with the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO).

The store, which would be called Grass Station, is proposed to be located at 53 Dundas St. E., Suite 2.

AGCO spokesperson Raymond Kahnert said in an email the application was filed by H.O.W. Medical Solutions Ltd., and the public notice period for the application was open from April 23 to May 7. He said for privacy reasons the AGCO can only release information posted on its website as part of the application or public notice period.

Kahnert said the due diligence and eligibility process for the application will continue, but the exact date it will be complete is not known. He added the licensing process has two stages: the applicant must have applied for, or received, a Retail Operator Licence and the applicant or licensee must submit an application for a Retail Store Application for the proposed location.