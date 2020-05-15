Walkerton 20 years on: A tinge of grief amid pride

"We really didn't give any of that thought to the water," says Davidson. "We had in our minds cleaved it off and said, 'Death and serious injuries from water are exclusively reserved for impoverished countries, not for Canada. We have too much water and we're too smart for that'."

The inquiry would ultimately come up with scores of recommendations. Unlike with many such endeavours, all would eventually be implemented, something O'Connor allows is "enormously satisfying."

The political crisis sparked by the e. coli nightmare and ensuing inquiry would prompt sweeping and standard-setting legislative reforms: Laws replaced guidelines covering the protection of water sources, treatment standards, operator training and certification, testing procedures, laboratory accreditation and incident reporting.

The brothers who had run the system — Stan and Frank Koebel — were criminally convicted for falsifying well log entries.

Today, the tragedy is far from top of mind for most in the midwestern Ontario community. The post-crisis Walkerton Clean Water Centre on the edge of town, a top class training and resource facility, is a point of pride, a visible sign of how far the town has progressed on its "journey from infamy to excellence," as Davidson puts it.

But there is concern, too, that some of the lessons Walkerton taught the country are slowly being forgotten. For one thing, many municipal water systems in numerous communities aren't covered by mandatory water-source protection plans.

"I've been alarmed about all these many, many towns, villages and hamlets all over the province who don't have central treated drinking water systems but are just as vulnerable as Walkerton was, or more vulnerable," says Theresa McClenaghan, who heads the Canadian Environmental Law Association. "There are zero barriers for them. Most people don't know about that."

In addition, roughly 1.6 million people in the province rely on non-municipal drinking water sources that have few legislated protections.

"What I'm seeing is creeping governmental complacency about drinking water safety," said McClenaghan's colleague, Rick Lindgren.

For now, at least, the people in Walkerton prefer to dwell on the positives that flowed from the disaster. The community, residents say, has become more tightly knit, more aware, more connected with the rest of the world.

O'Connor agrees the town has much to be congratulated about two decades after those frantic dark days. But, he notes, not everyone might be in the mood for celebration.

"We shouldn't forget the sad part of it, too. That's not gone away completely," O'Connor says. "There still are families that are living with the tragedy. People still live with the consequences."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on May 15, 2020

By Colin Perkel, The Canadian Press