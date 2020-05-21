'It's like Life 101': Flamborough youth learn new concepts, life skills during COVID-19 pandemic

“They can hear me explaining the concepts,” she said, adding that she’s hopeful this will help them grasp the theory.

While educators face challenges, so too do parents.

Jenny Collins, whose children are in kindergarten and Grade 6, said learning at home has been a challenge but it’s going well.

“Home-schooling for kindergarten, it’s easier to embed it into daily life activities, we do structured work too, but we can also easily incorporate things into daily life,” she said.

“Online schooling availability has been great, I know that other parents may not say that but I’m finding that these teachers are learning – they’re on a huge learning curve right now and they’re doing great.”

It’s been an interesting time for the Zrostek family, according to mom Michelle.

Her sons Bryce, a Grade 8 student, and Jake, who is in Grade 10, are learning but doing so at their pace.

Zrostek explained that since the current situation is already stressful, they aren’t pressuring the boys to work to hard deadlines.

“It’s going OK,” she said. “I kind of let them go at their own pace so as long as they get the school work that’s sent to them every day done. We’re taking it as it goes.”

As a high school student, Jake is pretty self-sufficient but his younger brother Bryce, who was looking forward to his Grade 8 graduation ceremony, needs “a little more nudging.”

At the Collins home, the eldest son Jack is into a routine and works on his iPad.

“Using the technology has always been his thing anyway so that’s good,” she said.

Like Zorstek, Collins isn’t adding pressure on Jack, who follows an independent education plan for writing and processing.

“I’m not putting as much pressure on him to achieve everything,” she said, noting his teachers are in full agreement. “Mental health is still more important than his education or his completion of tasks.”

Jack’s teacher, explained Collins, is hosting virtual meetings and has been doing so for the past three weeks. Although students are not seeing their teacher, they are hearing one another.

“They’re making that connection and they’re talking to the teachers and that has been really helpful for Jack just to have that once a week,” she said.

With the Ministry of Education putting a priority on math and literacy studies, Richardson has turned to the online platform D2L to help students tackle both subjects. That’s where she posts a morning message explaining the day’s activities, which is completed and submitted by students using Microsoft One Note.

One Note, said Richardson, offers a variety of tools to support students in their learning. Students can make use of the drawing tool to sketch out their math concept or opt to have a difficult passage read aloud to them thanks to the immersive reader function.

“It’s a great platform for that,” she said.

Mirra is also making use of different platforms and online resources, including Loom and Flip Grid, a website where teachers ask questions and students respond using video.

“I don’t know if I would have done these things if I was in the classroom,” said Mirra of the use of technology, which she sees as a positive of learning remotely.

Students, said the Carlisle Catholic school teacher, are responding to the technology.

“People who are actually doing it are engaged in doing the lessons, they seem happy,” said Mirra.

Positivity also reigns at St. Thomas, where according to Richardson there has been 100 per cent engagement during this period.

“They seem to be fairly positive,” she said, adding the students are doing the work and sharing.

On Fridays, the students submit journals, providing Richardson with insight into some of the activities they are doing to keep busy during the pandemic, including learning to Rollerblade, cook and bake, as well as getting crafty with their siblings and parents.

“They seem to be having a good balance and enjoying family times, the games and building forts,” she said.

In addition to school work, the Zrostek boys are learning life skills, how to bake, do laundry and take care of a home.

“This is the bonus of this whole thing,” said Zrostek. “It’s like Life 101.”

THE STORY BEHIND THE STORY: As we approach the three-month mark since students were last in the classroom due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Review wanted to find out how Flamborough teachers, students and their parents are adjusting to learning at home.

