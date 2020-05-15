'I’m trying to stump them': Waterdown teacher breaks COVID-19 tedium with flag challenge

A Waterdown teacher is combining education and helping to break the pandemic blues by having fun with flags.

Nathan Tidridge, a history teacher at Waterdown District High School, has been holding what he has dubbed “The Great Waterdown Flag Challenge" ever since the pandemic began, and recently crossed the 50-day threshold.

Each day, Tidridge raises a different flag from his personal collection up the flagpole in the backyard of his Mays Crescent home, tweets a photo and shares it with his students as part of his online lessons. Students must identify the flag and post one random fact about the area it represents on the Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board’s online hub.

“The first person that guesses it gets a little prize that my daughter Sophie draws for them,” Tidridge said, adding that while it started with his students, it has since expanded and former students are taking part through Twitter, as well as people in the community.

“Whatever works to make them feel a part of something is a good thing, I think." — Nathan Tidridge

“We’ve got a little sign that we put outside the house, because the dog walkers and the people walking by, they take part, too,” he said. “We even get requests now, so people will post requests on the sign of the flag that they want.”

Tidridge said the most winners they have had in a day is six, and over the course of the contest they have given out 160 prizes.

The flags represent countries, provinces and states, as well as cities and people. Tidridge said the most obscure flag he has featured in the challenge is Blackbeard’s flag – which was donated by his neighbour – as well as the flag of Nepal, the only national flag that is not a square or rectangle.

He had hoped his collection would outlast the pandemic, and while most of the flags have been souvenirs from vacations or gifts from friends or students, he has recently begun supplementing the collection.

“To bolster the collection, I’ve ordered a number, so we get a steady stream from Amazon now,” he said. “My hope was the collection would outlast the pandemic.

“I’m still hopeful that will happen. I think I’ve got about 100 – I haven’t actually ever counted.”