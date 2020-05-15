The app will be able to calculate several different risk factors, including how long a user stayed in the presence of someone who has tested positive for the virus.

A user's risk level will be calculated daily, and that person will receive recommendations about whether they should get tested, go to work, or isolate and ask someone else to do their groceries, said Pisano.

"If I learn that I came into contact with someone who has COVID-19, maybe I'll change my behaviour," she said. "Maybe I'll isolate, maybe I'll get tested. Certainly I'll be conservative and prudent with my behaviour to protect myself and others."

Pisano said app users will need to consent in order for their data to be sent to a centralized server run by artificial intelligence and managed by a non-profit organization created by Mila "that is completely independent from government."

Data on users' phones will be destroyed every 30 days, she said, while data in the AI server will be erased about every three months.

"We only collect the data we need and have absolutely no desire to track people's movements ... there is no commercial use. The data will never be given to government. It won't be sold."

Pisano said the research collected by the app will allow Mila to share information with public health officials about how the virus is being transmitted.

The public data will then allow authorities to know, "probably two or five days in advance" where an outbreak will occur because the app will be able to track whether people's individual risks are increasing in certain parts of the city, she said.

Based on that data, government could shut down specific schools, businesses and events in targeted areas to ward off an outbreak, instead of shutting down a whole region.

Drouin told reporters that any application the government chooses will be voluntary and must protect personal data.

Premier Francois Legault wrapped up a two-day visit to Montreal Friday. He said the provincial government will give one million masks to the city to distribute in its COVID-19 hot zones. Legault said the province will also give $6 million to help transit agencies in the greater Montreal area provide masks to passengers.

Quebec reported 50 deaths and 696 additional cases on Friday, which Legault noted were the lowest daily increases in some time. Friday was also the second day in a row where Quebec recorded a drop in hospitalizations.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 15, 2020.

— With files from The Associated Press

By Giuseppe Valiante, The Canadian Press