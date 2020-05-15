Quebec to provide Montreal with 1M masks

MONTREAL — The Quebec government will give one million masks to the City of Montreal to distribute in its COVID-19 hot zones.

Premier Francois Legault says the province will also give $6 million in funding to help transit agencies in the greater Montreal area secure protective face coverings.

Legault wrapped up a two-day visit to the city at the centre of Canada's COVID-19 pandemic on Friday.

The premier says he met with the heads of regional health authorities in the area to find out more about the disease's spread in the city's long-term care homes and seniors residences.