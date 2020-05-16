COVID-19 testing: Do we really know how many people in Durham have coronavirus?

The guidelines are a reflection of priority-setting that recognizes both community risk management and limited resources, Kennedy said. He acknowledged concerns, such as those expressed by Brechin, but added even with broader testing, the advice given to most COVID-19 patients would remain the same; otherwise healthy people with the virus are generally advised to self-isolate and monitor their symptoms.

“A test is just a test. It’s used to confirm a diagnosis. But the testing doesn’t impact the treatment,” he said.

As Ontario moves toward a gradual easing of the measures that have been imposed to curb the spread of the virus, officials frequently cite reliance on data gathered by local health departments that tracks new cases and trends. But patients like Brechin, who represent presumptive cases, don’t factor into those statistics, according to the provincial Ministry of Health. The ministry, along with the Durham Region Health Department, posts daily updates on COVID-19 stats.

“(Presumptive cases) are not included in the daily update numbers,” ministry spokesperson David Jensen said via email. “Only confirmed cases are reported in the daily statistics.”

“The rate of infections is higher than the reported numbers,” Jensen said. “Based on the epidemiology of COVID-19, we know that many people who have COVID-19 never develop symptoms and aren’t tested while others with the virus have very mild illness and also aren’t tested.”

Jensen said the province is taking steps to more closely monitor presumptive COVID-19 patients.

“Starting this week, any individuals who fill out the self-assessment tool and opt-in for follow up will be contacted several times by trained volunteers to evaluate their ability to self-isolate and the potential for their symptoms to worsen,” he said.

Durham’s health department does not factor presumptive cases into its daily reporting of COVID-19 in the region, said Glendene Collins, the department’s manager of community and resource development.

“If an individual is not tested, there is no way for the Health Department to be aware of the individual or collect their experience in the data,” Collins said via email.

The region’s focus has been on testing residents and staff at long-term care and retirement homes, as mandated by the province. Residents in those facilities have accounted for 131 of the 153 COVID-19 deaths confirmed in Durham Region as of May 14. There had been 1,201 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the region as of that date.

The health department explained the importance of testing in an earlier reply to questions from durhamregion.com: “Testing helps prevent the spread of the virus through case management and contact tracing. If there is a positive case found through testing, the Health Department immediately follows up to ensure the person diagnosed is isolating and identifies the period in which they would have been infectious,” the region said. “Case and contact management is how spread of the virus is halted within the community.”

Brechin said his experience has left him wondering if the community is getting a complete picture of the extent of the outbreak in Durham Region.

“I wonder which list of numbers I’m on,” he said. “Important decisions are being based on these numbers.”

Dr. Kennedy acknowledged what is likely to be perceived as a gap between confirmed and suspected cases, and the concern that may cause people.

“It’s understandable. People are going to be concerned about it,” he said.

“We still don’t know the prevalence in the community,” Kennedy added. “But I think we can be confident in the data we have at this point. We only know what we know, but we continue to grow in our knowledge every day.”

Kennedy applauded the community’s observance of measures, including personal distancing and limiting travel, imposed during the pandemic.

“I think the community has been fantastic. If they hadn’t stood side by side with us, we’d be in a totally different state,” he said.

Kennedy added, however, that it’s important for individuals not to let their guard down. He said cases can spikes as people move more freely during holidays and as the weather warms.

“The trends are there,” he said. “We still have to be very cautious. We don’t want to end up like those countries and states that did have a massive increase.”

STORY BEHIND THE STORY: During the COVID-19 pandemic we've heard concerns from readers about the level of testing being conducted to monitor the spread of the virus. We asked health officials about the experience of one man, who says he's been diagnosed, but not tested.