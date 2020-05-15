What's open, closed and cancelled Victoria Day weekend in Flamborough

EMERGENCY SERVICES

Emergency response by Hamilton Police, the Hamilton Fire Department and Paramedic Service is not impacted. First responders are prepared to respond to emergencies.

RETAIL OPERATIONS

Most retail operations, including grocery stores, are closed Monday.

The Waterdown LCBO and Beer Store locations are also closed.

With so many closures to contend with, what’s open in Flamborough on Victoria Day?

Shoppers Drug Mart on Hamilton Street North is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. May 18.

Select Hamilton Conservation Authority parks are open for passive use, including biking, hiking and walking. Open in Flamborough are Christie Lake, Westfield Heritage Village and Valens Lake. The Lafarge 2000 Trail is also open. Visitors should note that on-site facilities like washrooms, pavilions and gatehouses are closed.

Some seasonal businesses, such as golf courses, private parks and marinas and boat clubs, were given the green light to reopen as early as May 16. Locally, Flamborough Hills Golf and Country Club in Copetown is booking tee times for the Victoria Day long weekend.

Also effective Saturday, facilities that board animals such as tables, will be open to clients.

Retail stores with street entrances were given the go-ahead to reopen, however, are restricted to curbside pick up and delivery. To find out if a Flamborough retailer is offering any of these services, please call the business or visit their website.

Restaurants in Flamborough are still making what you’re craving. Orders for takeout and delivery are available at a variety of eateries. For a full list, including the restaurant’s location, contact information and information on how to place an order, click here.

FIREWORKS

Residents should note that a new pandemic ban restricts the sale and use of home fireworks this long weekend. And this also includes sparklers as they are classified as a “consumer firework.”

The ban will remain in effect until July 4.

City-sponsored Victoria Day fireworks displays have been cancelled, include the annual event at the Dundas Driving Park.

Fines for setting off fireworks or sparklers could cost you $500.

