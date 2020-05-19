'Wouldn’t have it any other way': Waterdown's Keegan Bajc enjoying Rotary exchange despite COVID-19 pandemic

Over the course of his exchange Bajc will stay with four host families in Wajima and is currently sheltering in place with his third. He said a November trip to Tokyo where he visited the Tokyo Skytree and other sights was a highlight.

In terms of schooling, Bajc said going to school is a big part of the exchange and it’s been one of his favourite parts.

“I find that being a foreigner in Japan, many people are attracted to you — especially when you’re in a learning environment with them,” he said.

Bajc said Rotary explained that especially at the beginning of the experience, exchange students are the “king of the school” and everyone wants to talk to you.

“I’m pretty sure everyone in my school knows me,” he said. “I stick out like a sore thumb.”

Bajc said he has been working to overcome the language barrier, but noted his first host mother was very interested in English and used a translating app heavily. As well, he had an older host brother who was 27 and spoke English fluently — and was invaluable as a translator.

“I didn’t study (the language) much before I came to Japan,” he said. “I studied the basics of the writing system.”

As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic being declared, Bajc has been out of school from the start of March. However, he said the situation in Wajima has been very calm.

“My city, in particular, it’s super countryside — it’s pretty safe here — we don’t have any infections,” he said. “In terms of staying home, it hasn’t been an unpleasant experience.”

During the lockdown Bajc has been studying the language more and spending time with his three host siblings — technically his host family’s grandchildren — who are there every week day.

However, he said schooling in Japan is very reliant on traditional work.

“I rarely see iPads in use or devices — there’s a strict ban on phones,” he said. “It’s very much pencil and paper.”

Bajc is slated to be in Japan until June 27 and said he plans to spend the remainder of his exchange strengthening the relationships he has already made.

“In the future I do want to come back to Japan,” he said. “I've considered moving to Japan and living here for awhile.”

Overall, Bajc said even if he had known there was a pandemic imminent, he thinks it was wise to take part in the exchange.

“I do think it’s been the best decision of my life,” he said. “I wouldn’t have it any other way than I’ve had it this year, in terms of the people I’ve met and the things I’ve done.

“I think the big takeaway is just to know and understand that things do not always go as planned and that doesn’t mean you can’t still take good things from that and you can’t still have a good time.”

He said his family has been very supportive of him during his exchange — and the pandemic.

“They know how much this means to me,” he said. “I’m super fortunate in that my parents obviously worry about me a lot, but they also understand how much this exchange means to me.”