'A tough pill to swallow': Graduating Flamborough students still hopeful for prom

In a statement May 11, Education Minister Stephen Lecce said he expects boards to postpone and reschedule — but not cancel — graduation ceremonies.

“Students have worked incredibly hard this school year, and we know that the COVID-19 outbreak has forced some schools to cancel or delay important milestones to recognize student achievement, such as prom and graduation ceremonies,” Lecce said in a statement Monday. “Although we are making great efforts to limit the spread of COVID-19 in Ontario, it may still be some time before schools and boards are able to offer the kinds of ceremonies and traditions in the same way they have in previous years.”

In an email, HWDSB spokesperson Shawn McKillop said secondary graduations are postponed to the fall and the board is working on guidelines for elementary year-end celebrations, including Grade 8 graduations. However, he reiterated that athletics, proms, banquets and similar events for the remainder of this school year are cancelled.

Gand, who plans to attend the University of Waterloo to study electrical engineering in the fall, said he supports having graduation in the fall.

“Having big events in the fall gives friends a chance to get back and connect together and they can share their experiences in first year university or college,” he said. “I would be in support, as well, of not just a graduation in the fall, but maybe a prom or some sort of formal dance.”

For her part, Vespa said prom and graduation are a right of passage into post-secondary school and she would be supportive of the idea of holding the prom at a later date.

“It’s a bummer that we can’t have it right now when we were expecting it to happen, but I think I like the idea of it still being able to happen,” she said. “It’s still that experience that I wanted to have in high school.”

Vespa, who bought her dress for prom last year, said she would be interested in returning from post-secondary school to attend her prom.

However, she said she thinks the cut-off to when she would be willing to attend prom is the date of the graduating class of 2021’s prom.

“I think worst-case scenario they would make the class of 2020 and 2021 share their prom,” she said. “I personally don’t think I’d want to do that — because I’d want to have the experience with the people I had my whole high school experience with.

“I don’t know how I’d feel about sharing that with people I’m not really familiar with.”

— with files from the Toronto Star