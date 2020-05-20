'A tough pill to swallow': Graduating Flamborough students still hopeful for prom

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced the cancellation of the Waterdown District High School prom and graduation — as with every other school in the Hamilton-Wentworth District School board — but students are hopeful they will have the chance to celebrate their high school careers.
At least at some point.
In late April the Hamilton public school board informed Grade 12 students that they had to cancel all proms, athletic banquets and similar events — as well as graduations in June.
“We apologize and share the disappointment felt by our impacted students and families, but this difficult and necessary decision was guided by public health recommendations,” said board chairperson Alex Johnstone and Director of Education Manny Figueiredo in a statement.
Waterdown Grade 12 student Duke Gand said the situation is “thoroughly unfortunate.”
“It’s a tough pill to swallow, but ultimately it was the necessary thing to do,” he said. “At first glance, being a Grade 12 student, they’re more than just a simple ceremony — graduation would have been a chance to bond even closer with my friends and maybe make some new ones.
“I think the big picture is celebrating these 12 years of hard work online or later on in the fall down the road, it’s not an easy task — there’s nothing that can replicate the feeling of walking across the stage with your family and loved ones watching.”
Meanwhile, Freelton’s Victoria Vespa, another graduating student at WDHS, said she was saddened by the news that prom and graduation were cancelled.
“It’s just really disappointing,” she said. “It’s the one thing you look forward to — when you’re going to graduate.”
The 18-year-old Vespa said the entire situation is disappointing and stressful — particularly for people her age who are looking forward to independence and freedom — which has now been taken away.
In a statement May 11, Education Minister Stephen Lecce said he expects boards to postpone and reschedule — but not cancel — graduation ceremonies.
“Students have worked incredibly hard this school year, and we know that the COVID-19 outbreak has forced some schools to cancel or delay important milestones to recognize student achievement, such as prom and graduation ceremonies,” Lecce said in a statement Monday. “Although we are making great efforts to limit the spread of COVID-19 in Ontario, it may still be some time before schools and boards are able to offer the kinds of ceremonies and traditions in the same way they have in previous years.”
In an email, HWDSB spokesperson Shawn McKillop said secondary graduations are postponed to the fall and the board is working on guidelines for elementary year-end celebrations, including Grade 8 graduations. However, he reiterated that athletics, proms, banquets and similar events for the remainder of this school year are cancelled.
Gand, who plans to attend the University of Waterloo to study electrical engineering in the fall, said he supports having graduation in the fall.
“Having big events in the fall gives friends a chance to get back and connect together and they can share their experiences in first year university or college,” he said. “I would be in support, as well, of not just a graduation in the fall, but maybe a prom or some sort of formal dance.”
For her part, Vespa said prom and graduation are a right of passage into post-secondary school and she would be supportive of the idea of holding the prom at a later date.
“It’s a bummer that we can’t have it right now when we were expecting it to happen, but I think I like the idea of it still being able to happen,” she said. “It’s still that experience that I wanted to have in high school.”
Vespa, who bought her dress for prom last year, said she would be interested in returning from post-secondary school to attend her prom.
However, she said she thinks the cut-off to when she would be willing to attend prom is the date of the graduating class of 2021’s prom.
“I think worst-case scenario they would make the class of 2020 and 2021 share their prom,” she said. “I personally don’t think I’d want to do that — because I’d want to have the experience with the people I had my whole high school experience with.
“I don’t know how I’d feel about sharing that with people I’m not really familiar with.”
— with files from the Toronto Star
