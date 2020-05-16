She craved a Montreal bagel. Now 2,160 bagels are headed to a Toronto neighbourhood

Rachel Lissner’s daily bagel with cream cheese has become a reliable part of her routine amidst the uncertainty of the coronavirus pandemic, a comfort amidst the chaos.

So when the Washington-born Torontonian, who moved to the city more than a decade ago, officially filed her Canadian citizenship papers on Monday, Lissner, 31, decided to celebrate by ordering the rosemary rock salt bagel from St-Viateur Bagel, in Montreal. Her pre-pandemic plans included passing through Montreal and going to St-Viateur — open since 1957 and the city’s longest running bagel shop — was part of those abandoned plans.

“It’s just really comforting and I thought I would indulge, and go all out and get my favourite bagel,” she said.

That is, until she hit the $23 shipping fee on the smallest order from St-Viateur: two dozen bagels. Instead of abandoning her plans, Lissner opened up her order to her neighbours by posting on neighbourhood Facebook groups for Seaton Village, Dufferin Grove and Roxton Rd., on the west side of Toronto.

At first, a few people were interested in chipping in on the order. Lissner called the bakery and manager Nicolo Piazza assured her it could feed a whole neighbourhood. And then, within 36 hours, demand swelled and Lissner had accepted over $2,000 dollars in e-transfers from virtual strangers. On Wednesday, she is expecting 20 boxes carrying 180 dozen bagels to arrive at her home. That’s 2,160 bagels including sesame seed (the most popular bagel choice), everything, rosemary rock salt, poppyseed and cinnamon raisin, plus a few orders of bagel spice. It’s the biggest order St-Viateur has ever sent to a single person outside of Montreal.

It was “all for Rachel,” said Piazza, who said the customer went from ordering for herself and some friends, to take advantage of regular shipping prices, to “making this a community thing.”

“She came back with this whopping number and told me the story of how she did it and I found that so cool and I helped her out as much as I could,” said Piazza, who calls Lissner a “real hero” for thinking of others in this time.

St-Viateur, a family-run business, has been fortunate to be able to sell and ship their bagels during the pandemic, Piazza said. But other parts of their business have been affected: one location, a full restaurant, and two other locations, with food services, were closed, though takeout services reopened on Saturday.

“When the pandemic first hit, you had owners baking and rolling bagels. This is not glamour work,” Piazza said.

Baking an order the size of Lissner’s will take 3-1/2 dough batches and five hours to make overnight on Monday. The final box will be filled just in time for a Purolator pickup on Tuesday morning.