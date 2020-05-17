Here’s what you’re allowed to do in parks this holiday weekend; Ontario recorded 381 new COVID-19 cases and 34 deaths on Saturday

The briefings will resume on Tuesday as some provinces begin loosening restrictions that have locked down their economies for two months to try to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.

7:45 a.m. We’re really ready to be done with COVID-19 by now. But that doesn’t mean it’s done with us.

The first thing to consider, said Colin Furness, an infection control epidemiologist at the University of Toronto, is the community spread of the disease where you are. A small town in northern Ontario may have virtually no cases, but right now “downtown Toronto is a pretty scary place,” he said.

Depending on the situation, you can assess your individual risk and adjust your behaviour accordingly. In general, outside is safer than inside.

“Being outdoors is ideal,” Furness said. “If you’re indoors, the more people in a smaller space the riskier it is,” Furness said. “I’m terrified of elevators.”

Read the full story from the Star’s May Warren.

7:31 a.m. It’s been a month and a half since Mayor John Tory signed an emergency order to fight the spread of COVID-19.

Now, as the weather improves, some restrictions have been lifted, including the opening of parks in Ontario.

But before you go galavanting off into the sunshine this long weekend, there are things you need to know about Toronto’s parks.

Read the story here.

Sunday, 4 a.m. The latest numbers of confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases in Canada as of 4 a.m. on May 17, 2020. (Note that figures provided by the Canadian Press include different totals for Ontario than those calculated by the Star.)

There are 75,864 confirmed and presumptive cases in Canada.

Quebec: 42,183 confirmed (including 3,483 deaths, 11,458 resolved)

Ontario: 22,313 confirmed (including 1,858 deaths, 17,020 resolved)

Alberta: 6,587 confirmed (including 126 deaths, 5,377 resolved)

British Columbia: 2,428 confirmed (including 141 deaths, 1,932 resolved)

Nova Scotia: 1,037 confirmed (including 55 deaths, 930 resolved)

Saskatchewan: 591 confirmed (including 6 deaths, 433 resolved)

Manitoba: 278 confirmed (including 7 deaths, 257 resolved), 11 presumptive

Newfoundland and Labrador: 260 confirmed (including 3 deaths, 249 resolved)

New Brunswick: 120 confirmed (including 120 resolved)

Prince Edward Island: 27 confirmed (including 27 resolved)

Repatriated Canadians: 13 confirmed (including 13 resolved)

Yukon: 11 confirmed (including 11 resolved)

Northwest Territories: 5 confirmed (including 5 resolved)

Nunavut: No confirmed cases

Saturday, 6 p.m.: Ontario’s regional health units are reporting another 381 COVID-19 cases and 34 new deaths since Friday evening, according to the Star’s latest count.

As of 5:30 p.m. Saturday, the health units have reported a total of 23,783 confirmed or probable cases of COVID-19, including 1,960 deaths.

In recent days, the trend in new cases has been relatively flat, with an average of about 360 new cases reported per day over the last seven days. Still, as a whole, the daily growth in new COVID-19 infections across Ontario has fallen steadily since peaking at more than 700 cases a day in late April.

Meanwhile, the total of 34 deaths reported in the province since Friday morning was well below the recent average, a sign the rate of new fatal cases has turned a corner about two weeks after the peak in the province’s daily case totals.

Because many health units publish tallies to their websites before reporting to Public Health Ontario, the Star’s count is more current than the data the province puts out each morning.

Earlier Saturday, the province reported 975 patients are now hospitalized with COVID-19, including 180 in intensive care, of whom 135 are on a ventilator — numbers that have fluctuated up and down but remained largely flat in recent weeks. The province also says more than 17,000 patients who have tested positive for the coronavirus have now recovered from the disease — nearly three-quarters of the total infected.

The province says its data is accurate to 4 p.m. the previous day. The province also cautions its latest count of total deaths — 1,858 — may be incomplete or out of date due to delays in the reporting system, saying that in the event of a discrepancy, “data reported by (the health units) should be considered the most up to date.”

The Star’s count includes some patients reported as “probable” COVID-19 cases, meaning they have symptoms and contacts or travel history that indicate they very likely have the disease, but have not yet received a positive lab test.

Read more of Saturday’s coverage here.