Flood watch for Hamilton; rain warning ended

A rain warning has ended for Hamilton but a flood watch is still in effect along the Lake Ontario shoreline.

Warnings calling for heavy rain were issued for Hamilton, Haldimand-Norfolk and Brant County were issued Sunday calling for percipitation totals of up to 50 millimetres.

Hamilton Conservation Authority (HCA) posted a flood watch Saturday, warning of “strong shore-bound winds” Monday and Tuesday, increasing the risk of flooding and erosion.

Sustained winds from the north east of up to 40 km/h and gusts of up to 70 km/h is expected to produce waves of up to 2.1 metres.