Flood watch for Hamilton; rain warning ended

A rain warning has ended for Hamilton but a flood watch is still in effect along the Lake Ontario shoreline.
Warnings calling for heavy rain were issued for Hamilton, Haldimand-Norfolk and Brant County were issued Sunday calling for percipitation totals of up to 50 millimetres.
Hamilton Conservation Authority (HCA) posted a flood watch Saturday, warning of “strong shore-bound winds” Monday and Tuesday, increasing the risk of flooding and erosion.
Sustained winds from the north east of up to 40 km/h and gusts of up to 70 km/h is expected to produce waves of up to 2.1 metres.
HCA is warning residents along the shoreline to monitor the situation and to exercise caution near lakefront areas.
The flood watch is in effect until May 20. The conservation authority will update or cancel the flood watch at that time.
