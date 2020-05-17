Russia opens border to athletes, coaches after barring most foreign arrivals amid pandemic

Russia has relaxed border restrictions for athletes and coaches in a move that will help soccer to restart in the country next month.

Since March, Russia has barred most foreign arrivals in a bid to stem the spread of the coronavirus. Now the government says athletes and coaches will be allowed in if they have a contract with a Russian sports team or organization. They will have to spend 14 days in isolation on arrival and will be observed by doctors.

The government says “the decision will help professional sports organizations, including Russian Premier League soccer clubs, to resume training after the lifting of restrictions related to the spread of the new coronavirus.”

The Russian Premier League aims to restart June 21 though some of its foreign stars headed home during the outbreak and have yet to return.