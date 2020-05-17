‘It was like a bomb had hit.’ One dead after Canadian Forces Snowbird plane crashes in residential area of Kamloops, B.C.

He and his parents rushed out to the back balcony, where they saw what appeared to be a pilot ejecting from the snowbird and landing hard on a roof nearby.

“The parachute opened, but it didn’t catch, it just kind of spiralled,” he said.

The plane crash caused massive flames that initially sent Ross and his neighbours into shock. But fire trucks arrived quickly to the scene, and Ross said he believes the homeowners got out safely and had been speaking to emergency responder.

“We were out there, everyone was all out chatting about what happened,” he said. “Now they’re just cleaning up all the shrapnel.”

Paul Sivik, who lives about a block away from the site, said he was startled by the crash.

“I heard it come down, it was really loud,” said Sivik, who was watching the air show from his rooftop and saw the planes take off from the airport. All of a sudden, he saw one aircraft change course.

“I heard the sound of the engine change then watched it curve back and plummet to the ground and make loud banging sounds,” Sivik says.

When he walked over the crash site, he says it smelled like “jet fuel and burning plastic.”

“I feel sad that it happened — as if we don’t have enough sad things happen already,” Sivik said, adding, “2020 is a brutal year so far.”

Braden Capostinsky said he was on his back deck with his mother and girlfriend when the plane hit the house across the street.

“It was just like a bomb had hit,” he said.

Capostinsky said the impact sent shrapnel flying into neighbours’ yards, caused a big plume of smoke, and took down a power line. He said he grabbed a hose and sprayed down the scene as best he could until emergency personnel arrived.

Capostinsky said he saw at least one person eject from the plane, but didn’t think he saw a parachute deploy.

“When they ejected it seemed very late. They were already in a downward spiral, so they didn’t actually shoot up into the air” but instead were propelled horizontally, he said.

He later heard there were two people in the plane “but I did not see the second one,” he said.

The Snowbirds aerobatics team was scheduled to make a trip from Kamloops to Vernon on Sunday as part of Operation Inspiration during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Operation Inspiration started in Nova Scotia earlier this month and features the team’s signature nine-jet formation. It was aimed at lifting spirits as Canadians continue to struggle with the COVID-19 pandemic.

The scheduled start was delayed because of rain and low visibility.

Operation Inspiration followed a similar initiative south of the border, where the U.S. military’s own flight demonstration teams have been flying in honour of front-line workers and first responders.

The Snowbirds have performed at air shows across Canada and the U.S. for decades and are considered a key tool for raising awareness about — and recruiting for — the air force. Eleven aircraft are used during shows, with nine flying and two kept as spares.

The air force obtained its Tutor jets in 1963 and has used them in air demonstrations since 1971. Prior to Sunday’s crash, seven pilots and one passenger had been killed and several aircraft had been lost over the course of the Snowbirds’ history.

In 2007 Capt. Shawn McCaughey, then Snowbird number two, fell out of his seat, lost control of his plane and crashed into a Montana Air Force base. An investigation found a seatbelt failure on the plane contributed to his death.

On Oct. 13, 2019 a Snowbird jet crashed before a scheduled show at the Atlanta Speedway in Georgia. Capt. Kevin Domon-Grenier sustained minor injuries when he ejected from the plane, which crashed into a farmer’s field. No one else was hurt.

This is second air tragedy within a month involving Canadian Forces. The crash of a Cyclone helicopter crash off the coast of Greece killed six Canadian Forces personnel in April. Canadian Forces personnel have also been deployed on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic, helping in long-term-care homes in Ontario and Quebec. Several have since tested positive for COVID-19.

