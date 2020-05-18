Ontario reports 304 new cases of COVID-19

TORONTO — Ontario is reporting 304 more cases of COVID-19 today and 23 new deaths.

That brings the province to a total of 22,957 confirmed cases, including 1,904 deaths and 17,638 resolved cases.

The new numbers show a growth rate of 1.3 per cent, compared with the previous day's rate of 1.5 per cent.

The province says 9,155 tests were completed, a significant drop from the 16,000 completed the day before.

It says results are pending in another 2,189 tests.

There also are seven new outbreaks of COVID-19 in the province's long-term care homes, for a total of 276.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 18, 2020.

By The Canadian Press