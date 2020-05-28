‘The timing couldn't have been worse:’ How do Joey’s World and similar businesses bounce back from coronavirus?

DURHAM — The COVID-19 pandemic has caused upheaval for Durham businesses of every shape and size.
Many have adapted quickly to new concepts like curbside pickup, and physically distanced shopping. But, what happens when bringing people together is at the heart of your business?
That’s the challenge for places like Joey’s World, a popular indoor playground in Bowmanville.
Gord Gill, who owns the business with his wife Nina, says it was “devastating” to close on the eve of March break — their biggest week of the year.
“The timing couldn’t have been worse for a business like ours,” Gill says. “We’re a mom and pop shop, not a big franchise.”
Joey’s World has been closed ever since, and the owners acknowledge that recreational businesses will probably be some of the last to reopen.
When they finally do, there will be big challenges around how to operate safely, but still offer the kind of fun customers' kids are used to.
Joey’s World features giant play structures, rock climbing, archery and a high rope course. It's a lot of equipment to keep clean even pre-pandemic. Gill says they have always prided themselves on running a hygienic playground.
What will that look like when Joey's World reopens? The owners are still researching and weighing options.
“We plan on coming back from this, but in what capacity? We don’t know,” Gill says. "We know there is going to be a rebound for recreational activities. But, safety is everything. We have to be smart and really think about, how do we do this?”
At Durham Escape Rooms in Whitby, co-owner Benito Suppa says they were already shifting to new protocols in early March, before closing their doors.
Their back-to-work plan will include personal protective equipment for staff, shields for the front desk, spacing out bookings to allow for more cleaning time and using both lobbies to keep customers distanced from one another.
Suppa says they may reopen their 10 escape rooms in phases, instead of all at once.
“We’re lucky that we are more of a controlled environment. People are in a separate space from other guests,” he says. “We’re just hoping people will want to continue to use recreation after all this.”
He is also hoping to see more support from government for recreational businesses and more spotlighting for the industry similar to national takeout days to support restaurants during the pandemic.
It’s been less than a year since Flying Squirrel Sports opened its 37,000 square foot park in Whitby with different types of trampoline courts, an inflatable area for toddlers, aerial silks, foam pits, basketball hoops, a battle beam and a slackline.
When the space reopens, it will be with a lot of new measures in place.
“Like every recreational sport, the environment is social and will require an adjustment to a new normal,” says Luke Schueler, owner and co-founder of Flying Squirrel Sports.
Facilities will undergo “electrostatic disinfectant cleaning” and there will be hourly sanitizing as well as dedicated staff for cleaning frequently touched surfaces.
Trampoline courts will have limited capacity and daily sanitizing schedules, staff will be required to ear face masks and do temperature checks, there will be barriers at cash registers and physical distancing markers in the lobbies and at check-in.
Dodgeball court capacity will be reduced to 50 per cent and balls will be sanitized throughout game play, while foam pits will be covered with a “proprietary material” that is anti-bacterial and anti-viral.
While recreational business are waiting for the green light to reopen, Schueler says customers can offer support by buying a gift card or admission pass to use later, or even just leaving a positive review on social media.
“Reviews during a time like this also helps us business owners stay sane by putting a smile on our faces,” he says. “It's always uplifting and morale boosting when we hear from customers who are empathetic to what we're going through.”
Story behind the story
Durhamregion.com has been following the impact of COVID-19 on businesses of all types in Durham, from how restaurants shifted to takeout and delivery only, to how small businesses adapted to curbside pickup.
