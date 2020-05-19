Full powers of Parliament required: Scheer

OTTAWA — Opposition leader Andrew Scheer says more powers of Parliament must be restored to properly scrutinize the government's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He says the existing thrice-weekly meetings of a special COVID-19 committee and the smattering of other committees still in session aren't enough.

Scheer says among other things, the current set-up doesn't allow MPs to compel the government to produce documents or to get witnesses to testify.

He says a demand that business in the House of Commons return to a new normal is not a partisan issue but a question of the need for the vital role of Parliament to be restored.