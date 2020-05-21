Durham Workforce Authority provides labour market info during COVID-19 pandemic

OSHAWA — The Durham Workforce Authority is launching a new interactive report that will provide accurate, timely and easy-to-understand labour market information specific to Durham Region.

The Durham Labour Force Report will be released monthly, and the information will help businesses, policy-makers and the community at large better understand how the COVID-19 pandemic is impacting the labour force in Durham.

“We understand that access to timely labour market information will be critical for the planning processes of municipalities, community organizations, employers and residents,” said executive director Heather McMillan. “Our team is working hard to deliver important local data through tools like the new Labour Force Report and our Jobs First Durham website. These free and publicly accessible resources will facilitate informed discussion and decision-making as we move forward.”

The report will be posted on the Durham Workforce Authority's website.