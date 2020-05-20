A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at Waterdown’s Alexander Place long-term care home.
According to the City of Hamilton, there is one lab-confirmed case of the coronavirus in a resident at the Parkside Drive facility. The outbreak was declared on May 18.
Hamilton Public Health spokesperson Kelly Anderson said in an email the positive test was not a result of mass testing implemented by the province.
“A resident went to an appointment and when the resident came back (and was asymptomatic) was retested as positive,” she said. “No one is considered at risk because the home (who we connect with very frequently) is following all appropriate infection prevention and control measures.”
Anderson said the includes using the correct personal protective equipment and isolating.
Alexander Place has 126 long term care beds in private or basic accommodations as well as 2 short stay beds for caregiver relief.
According the Ontario Ministry of Health's COVID-19 guidelines, long-term care homes "must consider a single, laboratory confirmed case of COVID-19 in a resident or staff member as a confirmed COVID-19 outbreak in the home."
Hamilton Public Health has currently declared 12 institutional outbreaks of COVID-19 city-wide.
EDITOR'S NOTE: This story was updated at 3:18 p.m. May 20 to include comments for the City of Hamilton's Public Health spokesperson.
