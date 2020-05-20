A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at Waterdown’s Alexander Place long-term care home.

According to the City of Hamilton, there is one lab-confirmed case of the coronavirus in a resident at the Parkside Drive facility. The outbreak was declared on May 18.

Hamilton Public Health spokesperson Kelly Anderson said in an email the positive test was not a result of mass testing implemented by the province.

“A resident went to an appointment and when the resident came back (and was asymptomatic) was retested as positive,” she said. “No one is considered at risk because the home (who we connect with very frequently) is following all appropriate infection prevention and control measures.”