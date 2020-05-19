COVID-19 outbreak declared at Waterdown's Alexander Place

A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at Waterdown’s Alexander Place long-term care home.

According to the City of Hamilton, there is one lab-confirmed case of the coronavirus in a resident at the Parkside Drive facility. The outbreak was declared on May 18.

Hamilton Public Health has currently declared 12 institutional outbreaks of COVID-19 city-wide.

As of 9 a.m. on May 19 there were a total of 592 confirmed positive cases in the city, with seven probable cases and 27 deaths.