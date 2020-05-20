Deflation expected in April CPI report

OTTAWA — Statistics Canada is expected to report that the consumer price index decreased in April, the first full month the economy was gripped by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Economists on average had expected a reading of negative 0.28 per cent for April, according to financial markets data firm Refinitiv.

That's a further decline from March when the annual pace of inflation in Canada was 0.9 per cent, marking the biggest one-month decrease in more than a decade.

It was down from 2.2 per cent in February as the price of oil collapsed and the economy then ground to a halt when governments ordered the closure of non-essential businesses in mid-March to slow the spread of COVID-19.