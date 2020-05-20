More than 800 charges laid during two-week speed enforcement campaign: Hamilton police

Hamilton police say they laid more than 800 charges during a two-week project that targeted speeders across the city.

Project Recalibrate, which ran from May 4 to May 17, was launched by police in response to a worrying trend on city roads amid COVID-19 — a spike in speeding and stunt driving.

With roads emptier because of the state of emergency declared in Ontario March 17, Hamilton police reported a 23 per cent spike in stunt driving charges as of the end of April.

The majority of the stunt driving charges are for speeding 50 kilometres an hour above the speed limit.