Arrest, charges in November homicide in Toronto

Toronto police say they have laid charges related to a November homicide.
They say a man -- 50-year-old Antonio Fiorda of Maple -- was found shot in a west-end parking lot and died in hospital.
Investigators soon found a burned-out vehicle they say was related to the shooting.
On Tuesday, police arrested a 29-year-old Toronto man.
Saaid Mohiadin faces one count of first-degree murder.
An 18-year-old Toronto man was also arrested, and charged with being an accessory after the fact.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published on May 20, 2020.
By The Canadian Press
