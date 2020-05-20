Ford 'shocked' by COVID-19 test amounts

TORONTO — Premier Doug Ford says he was "shocked" to see recent COVID-19 testing numbers, which show that Ontario has completed fewer than 10,000 tests in each of the past three days.

Ford, who has railed against low testing numbers in the past, says there is a plan to ramp it up.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says criteria for members of the public has been expanded so that anyone with symptoms can get tested, and the province is now looking to focus on retirement homes and other group living settings.

A testing blitz of every long-term care resident and staff member was completed over the weekend and the numbers of daily completed tests dropped sharply.