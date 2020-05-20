COVID-19 success presents a paradox for Newfoundland and Labrador’s public health officials

ST. JOHN’S—As Newfoundland and Labrador approaches two weeks without any new cases of COVID-19, Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Janice Fitzgerald tried to explain the contradictions she faces as a public health official gauging the continued need for emergency health measures.

“This is the paradox of public health,” she said Tuesday during the daily video briefing in St. John’s. “When we are doing things right, it seems as though nothing is happening and people are getting frustrated, wondering why we must adhere to the measures in place, when in actual fact, the reason we are not seeing any new cases is because of these very measures. If they weren’t in place, COVID-19 would look very different in our province.”

Her comments come amid a cacophony of opinion over whether the province is too slow in effecting its gradual return to normalcy. Some businesses have pleaded for a chance to reopen, while employees balk at the prospect of putting themselves in harm’s way. Many citizens want borders closed tight to non-residents, while others have challenged controversial legislation that bolsters police powers to keep them out.

On Saturday, public health officials reversed their decision to refuse entry to a woman who wanted to return for her mother’s funeral. However, Fitzgerald said any such visitor is still required to self-isolate for 14 days.

“It’s still a requirement, and that’s all I can really say about that.”

Tuesday was the 12th straight day of no new positive tests for the coronavirus. There are technically only seven known active cases in the province. Three of those people are in hospital.

But Fitzgerald warned it’s still imperative to practise physical distancing and good hand hygiene, and a good idea to wear a non-surgical mask in public areas.

“These measures are just as important now as they were at the height of the pandemic curve,” she said.

Like Fitzgerald, Premier Dwight Ball offered thanks to residents for flattening the province’s curve.

“This is exactly what we’ve been striving for, and exactly what we want to see for our province as we start looking forward towards the next phase in our plan,” he said.