More than $2.3M in COVID-19 relief funds now available for Hamilton charities

The Hamilton Community Foundation and United Way Halton and Hamilton have made more than $2.3 million available for local charities responding to the fallout of COVID-19.

The funding comes by way of Ottawa’s $350-million Emergency Community Support Fund, part of a broad series of federal response measures announced in late April to mitigate the crisis.

HCF and UWHH share an equal portion of the federal grant and combined it to better serve the greater public.

“While the COVID-19 pandemic affects all of us, its impact is most profound on Hamilton’s vulnerable populations,” said Terry Cooke, President and CEO of Hamilton Community Foundation. “This Government of Canada contribution will enable our two organizations to unlock even more local impact for charities who have been serving on the front lines since the pandemic was declared.”