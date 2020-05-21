Ford asks health officials for new test plan

TORONTO — Premier Doug Ford said Thursday he has asked health officials to deliver a plan for expanded testing next week, after Ontario's testing rates dropped in recent days.

Ontario completed 10,506 tests in the previous day, marking a fourth straight day it fell short of its goal of doing at least 16,000 tests per day.

A testing blitz of every long-term care resident and staff member was finished over the weekend. Health officials have said they expected to see much more public demand for tests with new criteria for any symptomatic person to be tested.

Ford said he wants as many people as possible in the public to be tested, including people without symptoms, because until that is done, Ontario can't get a true picture of asymptomatic cases.