‘Anybody who’s symptomatic can get tested now’: Lakeridge chief of staff on COVID-19 testing

In addition to that there is surveillance screening in long-term care and high-risk environments.

“For the general public, everybody who’s symptomatic can get tested now and this information is not widely understood yet so they might go to their primary care physician who might or might not know this yet but if they go to the screening tool available through the Lakeridge website, if they do that they’re symptomatic, they’re going to get a call and they’re going to get a swab.”

Getting those results will provide a more accurate picture of the current epidemic.

“What will happen is we’ll have a very good idea of COVID-19 activity in Durham and all that feeds our understanding of what we might expect in terms of hospital-based activity.”

That’s important information as Lakeridge is in the planning phase for resuming normal hospital services including elective surgeries.

“Our new normal, like everyone else everywhere, is this co-existence of regular hospital business with dealing with COVID-19.”

As of last week there were 36 positive cases of COVID-19 among Lakeridge staff across the hospital system with 22 listed as community-acquired and 14 acquired on the job.

“What our experience has been is most of the time, if we have a hospital-acquired infection, we know what happened,” said Stone, adding that the hospital’s infection prevention control team does careful contact tracing around each COVID-19 case among staff to look at where it might have come from. That could mean tracing contact to a patient who may have initially tested negative for COVID-19 or to donning and doffing procedures for personal protective equipment.

“When you look at those numbers, it tells you when we do things right in the hospital, in some ways it’s really safe and being in the community--if you let your guard down--is less safe,” said Stone. “I don’t want to suggest it’s unsafe out there generally … it’s just to give you an idea that how you live in the community creates risk and in the hospital, where all the COVID-19 is, we’re doing a pretty good job of managing the risk.”

Outbreaks in Durham long-term care homes have put pressure on Lakeridge.

That includes pressure at the staffing level as Lakeridge staff are working in Orchard Villa, Durham’s most heavily affected nursing home. As well, it has backed up hospital transfers because patients needing long-term care instead of hospitalization cannot be transferred to a long-term care home with an active outbreak.

“It has put pressure on us, I would say the team has been phenomenal,” said Stone. “So many folks have just stepped up and they’re doing extra work and folks have volunteered, it does mean we’re taking staff away from other work as well.”