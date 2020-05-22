‘Anybody who’s symptomatic can get tested now’: Lakeridge chief of staff on COVID-19 testing

DURHAM -- New guidelines for COVID-19 testing in Durham mean anyone with symptoms will receive a swab, say officials from Lakeridge Health, and that will lead to a better understanding of what hospitals can expect as they resume more services.
Lakeridge Health chief of staff Dr. Tony Stone said Lakeridge Health’s COVID-19 numbers have plateaued since roughly mid-April with roughly 35 to 40 confirmed COVID cases at any given time and around 60 people under investigation.
“We haven’t come off the plateau yet, we’re still there,” said Stone, adding on Tuesday there were six confirmed cases in the ICU with another 11 people with tests pending.
Stone said looking at the Durham-wide numbers, it looks like the COVID-19 reproduction number — the average number of people who contract a virus from one person with the disease — has crept up in the last few days.
He said it’s important for Ontario to figure out what causes changes to the numbers, is it a couple of clusters?
“We know the countries who have done the best are superb at getting on top of that including the case finding, the contact tracing,” said Stone. “What we need to do is we’ve got that reproduction number under one and we know that every time there’s an easing of any of the emergency measures, we have to watch carefully what it does. Now we’re wondering, is this little spike related to Mother’s Day weekend?”
He said the work of tracking community-based transmissions is not just the work of hospitals but public health as well.
Stone pointed out that as of May 14 the testing criteria has changed.
“Anybody who’s symptomatic can get tested now,” he said. “It’s going to increase the number of tests we’re doing everywhere including Lakeridge, if you look at the guidance documents from Ontario Public Health--it used to be a very complicated document with all of these folks who were symptomatic, who you test, who you didn’t test. Not now, now it’s everybody who’s symptomatic gets tested.”
In addition to that there is surveillance screening in long-term care and high-risk environments.
“For the general public, everybody who’s symptomatic can get tested now and this information is not widely understood yet so they might go to their primary care physician who might or might not know this yet but if they go to the screening tool available through the Lakeridge website, if they do that they’re symptomatic, they’re going to get a call and they’re going to get a swab.”
Getting those results will provide a more accurate picture of the current epidemic.
“What will happen is we’ll have a very good idea of COVID-19 activity in Durham and all that feeds our understanding of what we might expect in terms of hospital-based activity.”
That’s important information as Lakeridge is in the planning phase for resuming normal hospital services including elective surgeries.
“Our new normal, like everyone else everywhere, is this co-existence of regular hospital business with dealing with COVID-19.”
As of last week there were 36 positive cases of COVID-19 among Lakeridge staff across the hospital system with 22 listed as community-acquired and 14 acquired on the job.
“What our experience has been is most of the time, if we have a hospital-acquired infection, we know what happened,” said Stone, adding that the hospital’s infection prevention control team does careful contact tracing around each COVID-19 case among staff to look at where it might have come from. That could mean tracing contact to a patient who may have initially tested negative for COVID-19 or to donning and doffing procedures for personal protective equipment.
“When you look at those numbers, it tells you when we do things right in the hospital, in some ways it’s really safe and being in the community--if you let your guard down--is less safe,” said Stone. “I don’t want to suggest it’s unsafe out there generally … it’s just to give you an idea that how you live in the community creates risk and in the hospital, where all the COVID-19 is, we’re doing a pretty good job of managing the risk.”
Outbreaks in Durham long-term care homes have put pressure on Lakeridge.
That includes pressure at the staffing level as Lakeridge staff are working in Orchard Villa, Durham’s most heavily affected nursing home. As well, it has backed up hospital transfers because patients needing long-term care instead of hospitalization cannot be transferred to a long-term care home with an active outbreak.
“It has put pressure on us, I would say the team has been phenomenal,” said Stone. “So many folks have just stepped up and they’re doing extra work and folks have volunteered, it does mean we’re taking staff away from other work as well.”
DURHAM -- New guidelines for COVID-19 testing in Durham mean anyone with symptoms will receive a swab, say officials from Lakeridge Health, and that will lead to a better understanding of what hospitals can expect as they resume more services.
Lakeridge Health chief of staff Dr. Tony Stone said Lakeridge Health’s COVID-19 numbers have plateaued since roughly mid-April with roughly 35 to 40 confirmed COVID cases at any given time and around 60 people under investigation.
“We haven’t come off the plateau yet, we’re still there,” said Stone, adding on Tuesday there were six confirmed cases in the ICU with another 11 people with tests pending.
Stone said looking at the Durham-wide numbers, it looks like the COVID-19 reproduction number — the average number of people who contract a virus from one person with the disease — has crept up in the last few days.
He said it’s important for Ontario to figure out what causes changes to the numbers, is it a couple of clusters?
“We know the countries who have done the best are superb at getting on top of that including the case finding, the contact tracing,” said Stone. “What we need to do is we’ve got that reproduction number under one and we know that every time there’s an easing of any of the emergency measures, we have to watch carefully what it does. Now we’re wondering, is this little spike related to Mother’s Day weekend?”
He said the work of tracking community-based transmissions is not just the work of hospitals but public health as well.
Stone pointed out that as of May 14 the testing criteria has changed.
“Anybody who’s symptomatic can get tested now,” he said. “It’s going to increase the number of tests we’re doing everywhere including Lakeridge, if you look at the guidance documents from Ontario Public Health--it used to be a very complicated document with all of these folks who were symptomatic, who you test, who you didn’t test. Not now, now it’s everybody who’s symptomatic gets tested.”
In addition to that there is surveillance screening in long-term care and high-risk environments.
“For the general public, everybody who’s symptomatic can get tested now and this information is not widely understood yet so they might go to their primary care physician who might or might not know this yet but if they go to the screening tool available through the Lakeridge website, if they do that they’re symptomatic, they’re going to get a call and they’re going to get a swab.”
Getting those results will provide a more accurate picture of the current epidemic.
“What will happen is we’ll have a very good idea of COVID-19 activity in Durham and all that feeds our understanding of what we might expect in terms of hospital-based activity.”
That’s important information as Lakeridge is in the planning phase for resuming normal hospital services including elective surgeries.
“Our new normal, like everyone else everywhere, is this co-existence of regular hospital business with dealing with COVID-19.”
As of last week there were 36 positive cases of COVID-19 among Lakeridge staff across the hospital system with 22 listed as community-acquired and 14 acquired on the job.
“What our experience has been is most of the time, if we have a hospital-acquired infection, we know what happened,” said Stone, adding that the hospital’s infection prevention control team does careful contact tracing around each COVID-19 case among staff to look at where it might have come from. That could mean tracing contact to a patient who may have initially tested negative for COVID-19 or to donning and doffing procedures for personal protective equipment.
“When you look at those numbers, it tells you when we do things right in the hospital, in some ways it’s really safe and being in the community--if you let your guard down--is less safe,” said Stone. “I don’t want to suggest it’s unsafe out there generally … it’s just to give you an idea that how you live in the community creates risk and in the hospital, where all the COVID-19 is, we’re doing a pretty good job of managing the risk.”
Outbreaks in Durham long-term care homes have put pressure on Lakeridge.
That includes pressure at the staffing level as Lakeridge staff are working in Orchard Villa, Durham’s most heavily affected nursing home. As well, it has backed up hospital transfers because patients needing long-term care instead of hospitalization cannot be transferred to a long-term care home with an active outbreak.
“It has put pressure on us, I would say the team has been phenomenal,” said Stone. “So many folks have just stepped up and they’re doing extra work and folks have volunteered, it does mean we’re taking staff away from other work as well.”
DURHAM -- New guidelines for COVID-19 testing in Durham mean anyone with symptoms will receive a swab, say officials from Lakeridge Health, and that will lead to a better understanding of what hospitals can expect as they resume more services.
Lakeridge Health chief of staff Dr. Tony Stone said Lakeridge Health’s COVID-19 numbers have plateaued since roughly mid-April with roughly 35 to 40 confirmed COVID cases at any given time and around 60 people under investigation.
“We haven’t come off the plateau yet, we’re still there,” said Stone, adding on Tuesday there were six confirmed cases in the ICU with another 11 people with tests pending.
Stone said looking at the Durham-wide numbers, it looks like the COVID-19 reproduction number — the average number of people who contract a virus from one person with the disease — has crept up in the last few days.
He said it’s important for Ontario to figure out what causes changes to the numbers, is it a couple of clusters?
“We know the countries who have done the best are superb at getting on top of that including the case finding, the contact tracing,” said Stone. “What we need to do is we’ve got that reproduction number under one and we know that every time there’s an easing of any of the emergency measures, we have to watch carefully what it does. Now we’re wondering, is this little spike related to Mother’s Day weekend?”
He said the work of tracking community-based transmissions is not just the work of hospitals but public health as well.
Stone pointed out that as of May 14 the testing criteria has changed.
“Anybody who’s symptomatic can get tested now,” he said. “It’s going to increase the number of tests we’re doing everywhere including Lakeridge, if you look at the guidance documents from Ontario Public Health--it used to be a very complicated document with all of these folks who were symptomatic, who you test, who you didn’t test. Not now, now it’s everybody who’s symptomatic gets tested.”
In addition to that there is surveillance screening in long-term care and high-risk environments.
“For the general public, everybody who’s symptomatic can get tested now and this information is not widely understood yet so they might go to their primary care physician who might or might not know this yet but if they go to the screening tool available through the Lakeridge website, if they do that they’re symptomatic, they’re going to get a call and they’re going to get a swab.”
Getting those results will provide a more accurate picture of the current epidemic.
“What will happen is we’ll have a very good idea of COVID-19 activity in Durham and all that feeds our understanding of what we might expect in terms of hospital-based activity.”
That’s important information as Lakeridge is in the planning phase for resuming normal hospital services including elective surgeries.
“Our new normal, like everyone else everywhere, is this co-existence of regular hospital business with dealing with COVID-19.”
As of last week there were 36 positive cases of COVID-19 among Lakeridge staff across the hospital system with 22 listed as community-acquired and 14 acquired on the job.
“What our experience has been is most of the time, if we have a hospital-acquired infection, we know what happened,” said Stone, adding that the hospital’s infection prevention control team does careful contact tracing around each COVID-19 case among staff to look at where it might have come from. That could mean tracing contact to a patient who may have initially tested negative for COVID-19 or to donning and doffing procedures for personal protective equipment.
“When you look at those numbers, it tells you when we do things right in the hospital, in some ways it’s really safe and being in the community--if you let your guard down--is less safe,” said Stone. “I don’t want to suggest it’s unsafe out there generally … it’s just to give you an idea that how you live in the community creates risk and in the hospital, where all the COVID-19 is, we’re doing a pretty good job of managing the risk.”
Outbreaks in Durham long-term care homes have put pressure on Lakeridge.
That includes pressure at the staffing level as Lakeridge staff are working in Orchard Villa, Durham’s most heavily affected nursing home. As well, it has backed up hospital transfers because patients needing long-term care instead of hospitalization cannot be transferred to a long-term care home with an active outbreak.
“It has put pressure on us, I would say the team has been phenomenal,” said Stone. “So many folks have just stepped up and they’re doing extra work and folks have volunteered, it does mean we’re taking staff away from other work as well.”