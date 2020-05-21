Doug Ford will consider expanding patios to help restaurants battered by COVID-19

“I want to give a shout-out to Gila. She’s a real thinker. She comes up with great ideas all the time.”

The Conservatives have shown some flexibility with Ontario’s strict liquor licensing rules since the state of emergency was declared on March 17, permitting bars and restaurants to sell wine, beer, and spirits to go with takeout meals.

Still, many in the hospitality sector fear they may not be able to remain in business as they scramble to cover their rent payments.

Asked why his government has refused to issue a moratorium on commercial evictions during the pandemic, Ford said: “well, I first want to give everyone a chance.”

The premier noted the $900 million federal-provincial subsidy for landlords and tenants will be up and running on Monday.

Under that program Ottawa and Queen’s Park will cover 50 per cent of commercial rent for April, May, and June while landlords and tenants will each be expected pay 25 per cent.

While there has been relatively little initial uptake on the plan, Ford, who has railed against “greedy landlords,” said he wants to wait and see.

“They can apply May 25 … so let’s give everyone a chance. I’ve been very clear to landlords … I want to protect the small business owners,” he said.

“Let’s give it a shot and see how it goes. I can’t measure it until we see the program start up next week.”

Like Ford, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is urging landlords and tenants to enlist in the program.

“If many businesses aren’t able to make ends meet and do go under at this point, it will be a lot slower to pick up the economy and that will be bad for Canadians,” he said Wednesday.

“But it will also be bad for landlords. It will also be bad for building owners who will see a slower regaining of economic activity.”

The Ontario Landlords Association has said more than 60 per cent of tenants did not pay full rent on May 1.

Robert Benzie is the Star’s Queen’s Park bureau chief and a reporter covering Ontario politics. Follow him on Twitter: @robertbenzie