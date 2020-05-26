Pickering City Centre development on hold, but still a go

Ashe noted casinos are starting to open up in North America, but with physical distancing safeguards in place. This means revenue could be lower than expected in the early stages.

“We are expecting a reduced amount in 2021 and then ramping it up,” he said.

Purely speculating, Ashe feels the Pickering casino will open up in August or September.

“I’ve been in the casino,” he said. “It is ready to go. The plan is for it to open 30 days after the other facilities across the province.”

According to a Pickering staff report, the uncertainty around construction could also slow down the City Centre’s progress. While labour is locally sourced, the impact COVID-19 and the provincial lockdown has had on the construction industry suppliers is unknown.

But Ashe seems optimistic about the future.

“We’re in pretty good shape at the city,” he said.

Pickering had some challenges with revenue decreases and program cancellations due to COVID-19, Ashe said, but places, such as parks, are slowly reopening.

The city is also pushing for quicker development of Durham Live. Aside from the casino, Durham Live will feature a film studio, restaurants, a hotel and entertainment, and is touted to create 10,000 jobs.

The city recently sent a letter along with Durham Live developer Triple Group of Companies to the Province of Ontario, requesting zoning restrictions be lifted through a Minister's Zoning Order (MZO) so the rest of construction can move forward.

The Durham Live zoning bylaw contains a holding which requires a new Highway 401 interchange before it can be lifted. At a recent special council meeting, a letter to council from Durham Live representative Don Given said the holding needs to be lifted for large users beyond the casino resort and film studio to proceed.

He said Durham Live is in serious discussions with a very big company interested in the portion of the site west of Squires Beach Road. The company would develop a distribution and production facility on the site that’s around 70 to 85 acres. The building would range from 850,000 to 4 million square feet and bring in 2,000 to 4,000 jobs.

“It will be a recognized name and one which will certainly be welcome in the business community,” said Ashe.

The investment in the land, buildings, infrastructure, equipment and training alone is estimated to exceed $100 million. Development charges in the range of $20 million to $80 million are anticipated, along with new property tax assessment in the range of $5 million to $20 million annually.

Steve Apostolopoulos, managing parter of Triple Group of Companies, said the region needs this project as an economic stimulus given the winding down of the Pickering Nuclear Generating Station and the closing of General Motors in Oshawa.

"The MZO will create and sustain many thousands of jobs," he said. "Once the pandemic is over, the economy will need boosts to get these initiatives jump-started. Durham Live is one of those unique projects that will catapult opportunity in the region."

STORY BEHIND THE STORY: The Pickering City Centre and the Pickering Casino Resort are long-awaited projects expected to boost the local economy and vibrancy, but are experiencing a setback due to COVID-19.