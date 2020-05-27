'It's a day-by-day thing:' Uxbridge businesses adapt to coronavirus controls

Shaw, who also started an Uxbridge Strong clothing line in response to the crisis, said she and Cameron have been overwhelmed at the response to the initiative, which has raised more than $50,000 in revenue for businesses and charity donations since its inception in March.

“The thing that blew us away was just the level of support and the feel on the page. It’s nice because people banter back and forth, and it seems to be a social outlet as well,” Shaw said.

That community spirit is crucial for local businesses, who are more reliant than ever on local customers as people quarantine at home. Uxbridge Council has also been working to support businesses any way they can, from social media posts to hands-on efforts including making deliveries.

“For us to have our businesses survive is critical. If we don’t have businesses open, then we don’t have a downtown,” said Coun. Willie Popp, who is the council liaison for the BIA, noting Uxbridge’s two main streets — Brock and Toronto streets — house 90 per cent of the Township’s businesses.

“We want to be able to keep our streets and our stores in business and vibrant.”

He noted while the BIA is hard at work on initiatives and promotions to draw people back to area businesses, residents can help by simply shopping locally — whether it’s takeout food or home delivery for retail items — and if possible, posting positive reviews for local businesses online.

“Go old school and maybe give a call and ask if there are some items you might be looking for,” Popp said. “Most stores have immediate pickup service, so you can get what you want and you know your dollars are staying in Uxbridge.”

From delivery and curbside pickup to online purchasing, Curry believes area businesses will maintain new services going forward, offering customers more convenience in their local shopping options.

“Any sort of ability to do business is helpful at this point,” Curry said of the phased reopening. “At the end of the day, it’s really a huge learning curve for businesses. Many of us have moved online, and I don’t see anything changing any time soon. It’s one of those things where as the province eases up restrictions, we’ll continue to roll with the punches day to day.”

For a full list of what local businesses are offering, visit www.uxbridgedaily.com.