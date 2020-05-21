Safety measures in place, Toronto salons say they’re ready to reopen to desperate clients. Now the only question is when? When?? WHEN???

Just what kind of personal protective equipment will be required could vary from business to business, such as the need for sneeze shields in nail salons. The closer a worker is to the client, such as for waxing, the more the business will want to ramp up equipment, he said. Businesses that offer massages, facials and hair removal may face the most challenges.

As well, businesses will need to disinfect everything each time it’s used, he said. These measures, plus the protective equipment, may add to the costs for businesses, and Alford said business owners shouldn’t be afraid to let their prices reflect that.

For example, if a business puts a “safety fee” of $2 to $5 on every bill, Alford believes clients will understand.

“We did a survey and we found that, generally speaking, the vast majority of Canadians were quite comfortable paying a safety fee, as long as they saw the protocols being followed,” he said.

Alford recommended businesses look into screening clients, such as asking them to fill out a questionnaire to determine whether they could have been exposed to COVID-19. Salons could be a big point of contact tracing, he said — most collect the email addresses and phone numbers of their clients and, after all, most people go to a salon at least once a year.

“We’re telling the salons that they can be a very positive force,” he said.

Dino Tolentino, owner of Salon Solis, said clients should expect a small increase in prices due to the measures salons have had to take, including purchasing protective equipment for both employees and clients as well as a much larger volume of cleaning fluids and disinfectants. They’ve been preparing for reopening by disinfecting the entire salon and stocking up on the supplies they will need.

Hair salons are a “volume-based business,” said Tolentino, and businesses need to make sure opening is financially viable.

Like Moore, his salon will have no shortage of clients. Tolentino said he’s fielding calls every day about appointments, which he can’t begin booking until the government puts out its guidelines.

One thing is for certain: when salons are given the green light, Salon Solis will be ready.

“People are really anxious and that’s the feeling that I get from most people,” he said. “They’re ready to go. I mean, we’re going to be flooded with phone calls once they open the gates.”

Both Moore and Tolentino said communication with their clients will be key as their salons prepare to open.

Moore wants his clients to know that his salons are doing everything they can to keep them safe, and that they are open to any suggestions or criticisms.

“Everybody has to understand this is going to be a learning curve,” he said.

“We want to make sure everybody feels safe and they know exactly what we’re doing and how we’re doing it.”

Rosa Saba is a Calgary-based reporter for the Star. Follow her on Twitter: @rosajsaba