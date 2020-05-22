Ticks seen in mowed lawns, gardens as Hamilton remains a risk area for Lyme disease

The trails are open. The parks are showing life. The tee times are filled within hours.

That’s welcome news for a public that has spent weeks nursing boredom-riddled bouts of cabin fever.

It’s also welcome news for a quiet, tiny-though-familiar foe: ticks.

An influx of outdoor activity in recent weeks could spell a slightly more aggressive tick season in Hamilton, says the city’s vector-borne diseases unit, with the Lyme-disease-carrying bug already being spotted in unusual hot spots like mowed grass and backyards.

While Hamilton public health temporarily pulled the plug on recording identifiable tick data in March and April — instead turning its attention to the more pressing containment of COVID-19 — the city remains designated as an “estimated risk area” for Lyme disease.

“The trend continues to go up,” said Jane Murrell, supervisor of Hamilton’s health hazards and vector-borne diseases program.

“Anecdotally, we’ve seen an increase in where ticks are found. (Instead) of tall grasses being the main area, now people find them more so in their backyards with freshly mowed lawns.”

The overall risk of human infection remains low in the province, but “it’s there regardless,” Murrell said.

Black-legged ticks — those that can carry the Lyme disease bacteria — have made themselves a home in the city, establishing an area where they can go through a lifecycle as opposed to quick drop-off visits by way of transport animals and birds.

Of the 582 ticks submitted to public health in 2018, 92 were locally acquired black-legged ticks, of which nine tested positive for Lyme disease. Of the 892 ticks submitted in 2017, another 92 were black-legged and 11 tested positive for the bacteria.